Region remains back in EEA Level 2 alert after lowering to EEA Level 1 on Feb. 16

LITTLE ROCK, AR. (KELO) — As of this morning, the 14-state region of the Southwest Power Pool is in an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Level 2.

The SPP declared an EEA Level 2 at 6:28 p.m. Central Time on Feb. 16. An EEA Level 2 requires SPP to direct its member companies to issue public conservation appeals.

Tuesday included an EEA Level 3 in the morning which caused about three hours of controlled rolling blackouts across SPP’s 14-state service region. The SPP eventually rolled back to an EEA Level 1 after officials said it had power to meet demand and that required reserve minimums were being sustained.

SPP officials said in a 4 p.m. news briefing on Feb. 16 news briefing that there was still the possibility of EEA Level 2 and EEA Level 3 declarations over the next several days. SPP’s region stretches from the Canadian border south to the Mexican border. It goes west to parts of eastern Montana and parts of eastern Arizona. It includes South Dakota, parts of western Minnesota and western Iowa, much of Nebraska and all or part of other states including Oklahoma and Texas.