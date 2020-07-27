Region 4 double header to stream on KELOLAND.com

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Five teams will play in this year’s Region 4 VFW tournament which begins on Monday, July 27.
The first game of the tournament will be at noon between Beresford and Elk Point- Jefferson, which will stream on KELOLAND.com.
The second game of the tournament will be between Garretson and the host team Vermillion, which will also stream on KELOLAND.com.
Two teams will advance to the state tournament from each region, meaning a trip to the region championship, earns you a spot in the state tournament.
The 19 and under VFW state tournament will be played August 7-9 in Bryant, SD.
Monday’s coverage from Vermillion will start around 11:55 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.
You can watch Monday’s games by visiting the link below: