Region 4 double header to stream on KELOLAND.com

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Five teams will play in this year’s Region 4 VFW tournament which begins on Monday, July 27.

The first game of the tournament will be at noon between Beresford and Elk Point- Jefferson, which will stream on KELOLAND.com.

The second game of the tournament will be between Garretson and the host team Vermillion, which will also stream on KELOLAND.com.

Official Bracket for Region 4

Two teams will advance to the state tournament from each region, meaning a trip to the region championship, earns you a spot in the state tournament.

The 19 and under VFW state tournament will be played August 7-9 in Bryant, SD.

Monday’s coverage from Vermillion will start around 11:55 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch Monday’s games by visiting the link below: