HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns Thursday with a double header in the Region 3A Playoffs.

Thursday’s matchup will feature two games from the Region 3A second round playoffs.

#1 West Central will cross paths with #4 Tri-Valley at 6:30 p.m. and then #2 Sioux Falls Christian will meet #3 Garretson at 8 p.m. Both games will be played on a neutral court in Harrisburg.

REGION 3A PLAYOFFS

West Central, Tri-Valley, Sioux Falls Christian and Garretson advanced to the second round of the playoffs with wins on Tuesday.

Now the four teams will cross paths on Thursday in Harrisburg.

#1 West Central vs. #4 Tri-Valley – 6:30 p.m.

West Central is 19-2 on the year and they continue to prove that they are one of the top teams in class ‘A’ girls basketball.

Tri-Valley is coming off a narrow win over McCook Central/Montrose.

The two teams met just a few weeks ago. West Central cruised past the Mustangs 79-47 back on February 1.

The biggest key to keep an eye on Thursday will be the Mustangs ability to slow down the Trojan offense. West Central has one of the top offenses in the state as they are scoring more than 62 points per game.

#2 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #3 Garretson – 8:00 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian is 18-3 this year and they continued their successful season with a 31 point win over Baltic in the first round of the playoffs.

Garretson is 13-8 and they advanced to the second round with a 31 point win of their own, over Madison.

The two teams met back in January. Sioux Falls Christian earned a road win at Garretson, 50-32.

Thursday’s challenge for the Blue Dragons will be trying to overcome SFC’s defense, which is allowing just 39 points per game.

THURSDAY’S MATCHUP

Thursday’s Region 3A Playoff double header will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. with the West Central vs. Tri-Valley contest. Sioux Falls Christian will meet Garretson at 8:00 p.m.

Both games can be seen on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.