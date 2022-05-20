BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ High School Baseball Regions begin on Saturday, May 21 and KELOLAND Media Group will have livestream coverage from Region 3 in Brookings.

Four teams will play for one spot in the state tournament in the Region 3 playoffs.

Brookings will host Huron, Washington and O’Gorman. The Knights will meet Washington at 10 a.m. at Bob Sheldon Field. Then at noon, Brookings will play Huron.

The winner of those two games will meet at 2 p.m. in the state qualifying game and that contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.