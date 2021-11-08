Redistricting special session: What to know

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate map and a House map, that’s what South Dakota lawmakers will be discussing during a special legislative session on redistricting Monday.

The Legislature gavels in at 10 a.m. at the state Capitol. KELOLAND News will have updates throughout the day online and on-air. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Monday’s session.

10:23 a.m.

The House gaveled in but is now in recess while the House State Affairs committee meets. Three Representatives were listed as excused absences — Liz May (R-Kyle), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls) and Peri Pourier (D-Pine Ridge).

The Senate State Affairs committee will also be meeting Monday morning.

Lawmakers will be working to find common ground between the two different proposed redistricting maps.

9:50 a.m.

If the House and Senate don’t agree on boundaries for legislative districts, the South Dakota Supreme Court, for the first time, would be in charge of drawing the new districts. Lawmakers are optimistic they will find common ground between the two current leading maps — Blackbird and Grouse.

The Senate redistricting committee map is known as Blackbird. During redistricting meetings and the statewide tour, lawmakers have heard feedback on maintaining clear rural and urban districts. Lawmakers have also heard from people who mostly don’t want their district to change. You can view the statewide map below.

Blackbird 2.0.

The full proposal and breakdown of population per district and deviation from the 2011 districts can be found on the South Dakota Legislative Research Council’s website. The Senate map reflects an amended proposal that originated from Senator Casey Crabtree.

Grouse 2.1.

The House map largely reflects a plan from Representative Drew Dennert.

Some main differences between the top maps surround Sioux Falls in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. You can view those differences in the slider below.

On the left, the Senate redistricting map called Blackbird. On the right, the House redistricting map called Grouse.

Sen. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre) chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee. She told KELOLAND News the process has been challenging this year.

“In sparsely populated areas, compact has a different meeting than it does in a really densely populated area,” Duvall told KELOLAND News in September.

It’s possible the chambers kill each other’s legislation. If that happens, House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) told KELOLAND News the House would create a conference committee to “get a compromised final map.”

Each district needs to be contiguous, home to 25,333 South Dakotan or within 5% more (max of 27,901) or less (minimum of 22,829) of that number.

Voters from each district elect a senator and nearly every district elects two representatives. Districts 26 and 28 are each split into two sub-districts where voters elect one senator and one representative, so that American Indian voters have a better chance of electing their candidates to House seats. Neither chamber’s plan provides for splitting district 34’s two House seats into sub-districts so that American Indian voters in North Rapid City would have a better chance too of picking a winning candidate.

One South Dakota organization is looking to change the redistricting process, by establishing a redistricting commission, through a ballot measure for 2022.