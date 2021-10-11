Redistricting: Look at the proposed maps ahead of October Tour

Legislative District Maps from the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers involved in South Dakota’s redistricting process are hitting the road this week. 

Both Senators and Representatives on the redistricting committees started a public input tour, starting Box Elder on Monday and hitting four other towns before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The meetings include a redistricting presentation by the Legislative Research Council, a presentation of lawmakers’ proposed maps followed by public testimony and committee discussion. 

According to documents attached to committee agendas, there’s one proposed map from members of the House (Grouse) and three from members of the Senate (Falcon, Blackbird and Eagle). You can view each proposed statewide map and Sioux Falls map below.

Falcon (Senate)

Falcon map.
Falcon map of Sioux Falls.

Blackbird (Senate)

Blackbird map.
Blackbird map Sioux Falls.

Eagle (Senate)

Eagle map.

No Sioux Falls districts proposed.

Grouse (House)

Grouse map.
Grouse map Sioux Falls.

In the current maps, the city of Sioux Falls makes up parts of nine districts (6, 9,10,11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 25.) Districts 6, 9, 10, 11 and 25 each grew by more than 10% from 2010 to 2020. 

Each proposed map deviates more than 9% from the 2010 district map and each district needs to have a total population between 24,066 and 26,600. 

The redistricting committees will hold meetings in Mobridge (8 a.m.), Aberdeen (1 p.m.) and Watertown (6 p.m.) on Tuesday. There will be two meetings at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

Lawmakers will meet in Pierre for a special legislative session on redistricting on Nov. 8.

