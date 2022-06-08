SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Results from the June 7 primary show there could be possible recounts in several county races.

The district 3 commissioner race in Lincoln County is one possible recount. Incumbent Republican Tiffani Landeen finished with 17 more votes than Alex Hixon, 593 to 576. Landeen had 51% of the vote to Hixon’s 49%.

Another possible recount is in a Roberts County commissioner race in district 5. Only three votes separate Incumbent Tom Vergelt, 110, from Jeffry Long, 107.

The candidates in Walworth County commissioner district 3 are separated by four votes. Incumbent Scott “Stubby” Schilling had 196 votes to Robert Thomason’s 192 for a 51% to 49% vote tally.

There are parameters for filing a petition for a recount such as a margin separating two candidates when a voter can choose only one, according to the recount handbook from the SD SOS.

A petition for a recount must be filed within three days of the county canvassing the vote, according to the recount handbook from the SD SOS.

Here are the results from county races in the state. Results are from the South Dakota Secretary of State website.

Aurora County — Commissioner District 1 – Randy Niles – 71%

Beadle County — Register of Deeds – Judy Rodacker – 43% Commissioner District 5 – Dennis W Meyer – 83%

Bennett County — Commissioner at large – Cole Blu Donovan – 31%, Bill Livermont – 27%, Robert L. Ceplecha, 18%

Bon Homme County — Commissioner District 5 – Brett Jay Romkema – 76%

Brookings County — Commissioner at large – Kelly VanderWal – 41%, Shawn Hostler – 23%, Gretchen Weible – 18%

Brown County — Commissioner at large – Drew Dennert- 33%, Mike Wiese – 28%, Mike Gage, 24%

Butte County — Register of Deeds – Julie Brunner- 68%; Commissioner District 1 – James Ager- 54%; Commissioner District 5 – Frank Walton – 61%

Codington County — Commissioner District 1 – D. Lee Gabel – 64%

Custer County — Sheriff – Marty Mechaley – 75%; Commissioner at large – Jim Lintz – 20%, Mike Linde -19%, Craig Hindle – 17%; Commissioner at large – Michael D. Busskohl-59%

Day County – Commissioner District 5 – Derek L Sinner – 59%

Deuel County — Commissioner District 1 – Jay Grabow – 56%; Commissioner District 3 – Scott Fieber- 70%; Commissioner District 5 – Harry Mewherter – 69%

Dewey County — Sheriff Democrats – Jeffrey Allen Ward -48%

Douglas County — Sheriff – Chris Reitsma-Lau -59%

Edmunds County — Sheriff – Jonathan J. Waldner – 75%

Gregory County — Commissioner District 3 – Byrain L. Boes – 57%

Haakon County — State Attorney – Thomas P Maher – 59%; Auditor- Stacy Pinney – 73%; Sheriff – Fred Koester- 71%.; Commissioner District 1 – Adam Roseth – 77%; Commissioner District 3 – Ryon Berry – 52%,

Hamlin County — Commissioner District 4 – Burt E Tulson – 65%

Hand County — Sheriff – Shane Croeni – 62%; Commisioner District 1 – Daniel Jensen – 68%

Hanson County — Commissioner District 1 – Bruce Kjetland – 61%

Harding County — Commissioner District 5 – William H Clarkson – 65%

Hughes — Commissioner at large – Connie Hohn – 28%, Rob Fines -27%, Bill M. Abernathy -25%

Hutchinson County — Sheriff – Maurice Waltner – 84%

Hyde County — Register of Deeds – Pamela Hamlin – 56%; Commissioner District 3 – Dan LaMont -74%; Commissioner District 5 – Kevin Baloun – 57%

Jackson County — Sheriff – Tucker Amiotte – 80%; Commissioner District 5 – Travis Dejong – 81%

Jones County — Auditor – Jacob T. Lolley – 60%; Commissioner at large – Lori A. Waldron – 34%, Brandon Kinsley -24%

Kingsbury County — Sheriff – Steven A Strande – 64%

Lake County — Commissioner at large – Kelli Wollmann 42%, Corey Johnke – 37%

Lawrence County — Commissioner at large – Richard D. Sleep – 23%, Eric Jennings – 21%, Brandon Flanagan -20%

Lincoln County — Auditor – Sheri Lund – 58%, Commissioner District 1 – Joel Arends – 60%; Commissioner District 5 – Jim Schmidt -60%; Commissioner District 3 – Tiffani Landeen, 51%*

McCook County — Sheriff – Mark Norris – 83%; Commissioner District 3 – Marc Dick – 68%

Meade County — Treasurer – Robin Lynn Shrake – 53%; Commissioner District 1 – Gary Deering – 55%; Sheriff – Pat West – 52%

Minnehaha County — Auditor – Leah Anderson – 53%; Register of Deeds – Amanda Halsey – 54%

Pennington County — Sheriff – Brian Mueller – 66%; Commissioner District 1 – Ron Rossknecht – 55%

Potter County — Sheriff – Curtis D Hamburger – 91%

Roberts County — Commissioner District 5 – Tom Vergeldt – 51%*

Sanborn County — Commissioner District 3 – Duane Peterson – 67%

Spink County — Sheriff – Frank Krumm – 67%; Commissioner District 3 – Michael Siebrecht – 74%

Stanley County — Sheriff – Bradley J Rathbun – 56%; Commissioner District 1 – Craig Heller – 71%

Sully County — Commissioner District 1 – William Floyd – 62%

Tripp County — Commissioner District 1 – Larry Wilcox – 63%; Commissioner District 5 – Cody L Jorgensen – 65%

Walworth County — Register of Deeds – Brenda DeToy – 78%; Commissioner District 3 – Scott “Stubby” Schilling – 51%*

Yankton County — Auditor — Patty Hojem – 58%; Sheriff – Preston Crissey – 66%; Commissioner at large -Dan Klimisch – 23%, John R. Marquardt – 18%, Ryan Heine – 18%