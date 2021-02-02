Record low flu season in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past five years, February has been associated with peak flu season in South Dakota.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, flu season is at record low numbers in South Dakota and across the United States. The record low case numbers have also led to record low hospitalizations and deaths from influenza. Both state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton and Sanford Dr. Susan Hoover pointed to COVID-19 mitigation measures being constantly touted for the current record low flu season.

“We are preventing all kinds of respiratory viruses by washing our hands, avoiding sick people and staying home when we are sick,” Dr. Hoover, an infectious disease specialist, said.

“What works for one respiratory pathogen in COVID-19 works for another in influenza,” Dr. Clayton told KELOLAND News on Tuesday.

Source: South Dakota Department of Health.

The past five flu seasons have peaked in late February and the five-year average is 6,478 cases, 612 hospitalizations and 39 deaths. Through Jan. 23, the South Dakota Department of Health has reported a total of 19 cases, six hospitalizations and two deaths for the 2020-21 flu season.

“We have big flu seasons and small ones,” Dr. Hoover said. “This one is so small. And it was small in our summer in the southern hemisphere that it kind of leads to a pattern thinking that these measures — physical distancing, hand washing, etc. might be having an affect.”

During the fall months, DOH officials emphasized getting a flu vaccine. While there was added attention on getting flu shots, Dr. Clayton said the 2020-21 vaccine rates for the flu have been about the same as 2019-20 in South Dakota. Nationwide, flu vaccine numbers were up 10% for adults, Dr. Clayton said.

Dr. Clayton highlighted how flu vaccines not only stop people from getting infected, they also help decrease the risk of hospitalization and death. He said those factors are important to consider for getting a flu vaccine.

While there’s been a downward trend with COVID-19 cases in South Dakota for the past two months as well as a record low start to the flu season, Dr. Clayton acknowledged the nightmare scenario if case numbers in either deadly disease started climbing.

“We do not want to have COVID-19 and influenza circulating at the same time, taking up the same resources and hospital beds,” Dr. Clayton said.