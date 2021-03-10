Recognizing “Faces of farming” during National Agriculture Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– March is National Agriculture Month. It is a time to honor those who play a vital role in producing food and products for the world.

South Dakota has a rich, agriculture-based history and it is the largest industry in the state.

There are 46,000 producers in South Dakota on 31,800 farms according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. According to the Department of Ag, each year, one South Dakota producer raises enough food to feed 155 people in the U.S. and abroad.

KELOLAND News wants to recognize people part of the agricultural industry whether they are a farmer, rancher or involved in another way.

