RECAP: Redfield advances to state tournament with extra inning win over Madison

Click the video player above to see full highlights from Wednesday’s Game of the Week.

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The final spot in the class ‘B’ high school baseball state tournament was secured by Redfield following a 7-3, eight-inning win over Madison.

“They were just relentless all day. We took some extra bases when they were looking around and we told our kids after the game, that’s when we’re going good because the other things will fall in line,” Redfield head coach Tommy Gregg said. “We’re pretty proud of them and to come here and win two is really tough. Where we started this year at 0-2, to where we are at now, we’re just tickled pink.”

Courtesy: SDHSBA

Wednesday’s game featured a back and forth contest that saw Redfield grabbing the game’s first lead in the third inning.

A ground out and an error brings in the games first run. @KELOSports



Redfield leads 1-0. pic.twitter.com/wYjvccUeFK — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 27, 2021

Madison answered in the fourth inning with a run of their own, as Trey Smith delivered a big single.

Trey Smith delivers a single, though Madison leaves the bases loaded… again.



Game tied at 1 after 4. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/JM2Aodm7By — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 27, 2021

Redfield scored two more in the fifth to grab the lead right back at 3-1.

Camden Osborn deliver an RBI double, part of a two run inning.



Redfield 3 Madison 1. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Gq7ObCUlxz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 27, 2021

The game stayed that way through six innings as Redfield pitcher, Peyton Osborn, kept the Bulldog hitters off balance.

“We kind of went into this thinking we would have to pitch Madison backwards, kind of amateur style,” Gregg said. “It worked, it played and it maybe his fastball a little harder and a little sneakier later in the game. Outside of a couple guys, Peyton was just pounding the zone and gave us a chance. He’s been good all year for us.”

Madison rallied in the seventh inning and posted two runs to tie the game at three and send the game to overtime, but that didn’t stop Redfield.

They answered with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, including two crucial two out hits.

Final: Redfield 7 Madison 3. @KELOSports



Redfield strikes for four in the eighth to win! pic.twitter.com/JZuJvsYqR2 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 27, 2021

“The deeper you go in the season, two out hitting becomes huge and it doesn’t matter if it’s from the top of the bottom,” Gregg said. “We kind of hung our heads after giving up the lead in the seventh, but we scrapped. We were great with two outs all day and that’s how you win games this late in the season.”

Redfield would allow a hit, but no runs in the bottom of the eighth as they went on to claim a 7-3 win, earning them the final spot in the class ‘B’ state tournament.

They were in the state tournament in 2019, which is the most recent tournament since the 2020s was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It’s a different group and a different cast of characters, with emphasis on the character side. This group has had success at the lower levels,” Gregg said. “Besides a couple of them, this will be their first taste of getting out there at the Bird Cage. They’re excited because you’re there with the cream of the crop.”

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Madison and Redfield.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Runs Hits Errors LOB Redfield 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 4 7 11 4 10 Madison 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 3 8 2 12 *LOB – Left on Base

Peyton Osborn led the way for Redfield as he threw 6 innings and allowed just one run on five hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Camden Osborn was credited with a blown save, but also picked up the win as he allowed two unearned runs on two hits in one inning pitch. Keaton Rohlfs earned the save.

Aspen Dahl was given a no decision as he pitched 6.2 innings and allowed two earned runs (one unearned) on eight hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Camden Osborn, Nolan Gall and Easton Millar each collected two hits for Redfield.

Madison was led by Trey Smith who went 2-3 with two singles, a hit by pitch and two runs batted in.

Redfield will play Dakota Valley at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Follow KELOLAND on air and online for highlights and reaction from the state tournament.