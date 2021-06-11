Reba says she’s not associated with Gov. Kristi Noem’s fundraiser in Montana, despite invitation listing her as a guest

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — County music artist Reba McIntire said in a Twitter post that she had no plans to attend an upcoming political fundraiser in Montana and her name was used without her knowledge or permission for the event for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such,” the Twitter post on McIntire’s account said Friday morning.

Political reporter Stephen Sanchez posted on Twitter an invitation to the June 13 event, which listed McIntire as a guest.

“Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today,” McIntire said on her Twitter account.

KELOLAND News asked Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury, if Noem was concerned that she is associated with an event that apparently falsely claimed McIntire would be a special guest.

“The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor’s events. That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance,” Fury replied in an email.

KELOLAND News also sent questions to an email listed on Noem’s campaign site. There was no response.

KELOLAND News attempted to reach several of the listed hosts of the June 13 event. Tim Barnard and Mike Hope did not return phone messages.

Barnard is with Barnard Construction of Bozeman, Montana, according to the company’s website. A Barnard subsidiary was awarded a federal contract for building a section of the U.S. southern border wall, according to various media reports.

Hope is associated with the Rocking R Bar in Bozeman.

Although McIntire posted today was she not associated with the June 13 fundraiser, she has spent time with the Ingrams at a roundup in Montana, according to her Instagram account.

“Always a wonderful time when I hang out in Montana at Red’s Round Up! Big thanks for the super hospitality to Mike and Sheila Ingram, Red & Gail Steagall! So much fun with y’all and your fabulous crew!! I met so many wonderful folks!,” said her Instagram post from more than one year ago.

A 2017 Twitter post also mentions the roundup and Mike Ingram. McIntire also mentions the roundup in a Nov. 15, 2017, story posted online in TrueWest magazine. McIntire said she won a team penning event.