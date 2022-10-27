SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac.

That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.

“I mean, lenders have been warning us for years that, ‘hey, they’re gonna go up if you want to buy right now.’ And, and so I think it’s kind of needed for the interest rates to change. It does affect the affordability of homes. And so, I do think prices have and will soften a little bit just in order to make homes still affordable to purchase,” Fisher told KELOLAND News.

The last year of the Sioux Falls housing market has been “tumultuous” to say the least, according to Fisher. At the start of the year, high demand mixed with a low supply of homes created a highly competitive market that left buyers over bidding to secure a home.

Fisher said that at any given point in early 2022, there were between 30 and 50 homes available on the market.

“So, there just wasn’t a lot to choose from. And so the market was just so competitive. I mean, buyers were really having to waive a lot of their contingencies and pay well over asking, just to get their offer accepted,” Fisher said.

Now, Fisher says inventory is up with up to 300 homes available in the Sioux Falls market.

“And we only have 31 pending contract, so only about 10% of homes that are on the market are under contract right now,” Fisher said.

Is the market crashing or correcting?

The increased interest rates for a 30-year-fixed mortgage may have prospective homeowners wondering what they should do in the current market. Fisher says that now, with higher supply in the Sioux Falls area, might be a good opportunity for buyers who have been unsuccessful in finding a home recently.

“I know a lot of buyers tried to purchase a home (in the past year) and couldn’t because they couldn’t be competitive enough in the market,” Fisher said. “Or simply, there just weren’t even any houses for sale for what they were– the area that they were looking at the inventory was so low, and everything sold right away. So, now there’s options, there’s choices, there’s inventory, there’s availability. Likely this is going to create an opportunity for some buyers.”

An August survey from Consumer Affairs found that over 75% of Americans are expecting the housing market to crash soon and plan to buy a home if or when it does. The survey also found that 83% of Americans fear a crash would mean they would owe more on their home than what it’s worth.

In the Sioux Falls market where homebuying has been incredibly expensive and competitive, Fisher says the lower interest rates weren’t sustainable.

“So, you know, [now] you’re not having to pay $50,000 over asking,” Fisher said. “The options are actually there, they’re actually available. And so, it wasn’t sustainable for interest rates to stay at 2% and for houses to inflate every year– 17%, 18%, 19%. That’s not sustainable.”

Fisher added that the lower interest rates earlier this year and in 2021 was actually pushing people out of the Sioux Falls market and into surrounding rural communities like Parker, Lennox, and Worthing where homes are more affordable.

For some, higher interest rates could curb the desire to enter the housing market right now but Fisher said that for those determined to buy, the lack of competition will provider buyers with the luxury of time in searching for a home.

“You know, last year, you couldn’t think about it, it was like right when you went through a home you had to decide within maybe an hour or two. You know, And now and now you can really shop around and look around and weigh the pros and cons and look at your options and have a variety.”

Growing interest in multi-family housing

Fisher said that many of her clients have cited rising rent in the Sioux Falls area as their reason to buy a home. And while people may be looking to move away from multi-family rental units, there’s a growing demand for multi-family housing such as townhomes, condos, and twin homes.

“I mean, when I started in the business 12 years ago, it was really only that mature demographic that was leaning towards the low, low maintenance, you know, townhome twin home condo options,” Fisher said.

Now, multi-family housing complexes are popping up all over the city for renters and buyers. In 2021, Sioux Falls added 1,821 apartments in 120 buildings. As of October of 2022, the city had added 3,255 apartments in 151 buildings.

But for those not interested in renting, Fisher said townhomes are twin homes are popping up in what used to be an undeveloped area of the city.

“And I have a lot more working families, a lot more double income families, I have younger families all, not all, but a lot of them who, you know, 10 to 15 years ago wouldn’t consider a townhome or a twin home, are now gravitating towards that just because of the affordability and because of the low maintenance… I think they really are appealing to the masses,” Fisher said.

If you’re looking to buy a home right now, Fisher recommends working with your bank or lender to reevaluate the numbers to see how the new interest rates impact what you can afford. She also recommends working with your bank to find programs and special financing offered to certain demographics of home buyers.