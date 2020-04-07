“Real heroes are fighting a battle bigger than basketball”

SIOUX FALLS – The University of South Dakota Women in Philanthropy organization made a special video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While practicing social distancing, many women thank Jodi Doering for her efforts in fighting the new virus and all the sacrifices she is making.

Doering is a USD alum and a full-time traveling nurse currently stationed in the emergency room in Huron. She has moved into an RV to protect her family from the risk of exposure. Before secluding herself, she and her daughter went to the Summit League Championship basketball game and watched the Lady Yotes win.

Caitlin Duffy is a USD Women’s Basketball alum and her sister, Ciara Duffy, is a senior women’s basketball player at USD. Caitlin created the video and her sister was right alongside her to help thank Doering.

Check this story later to hear from Caitlin and Ciara Duffy about how health care workers like Doering are making a huge difference in everyone’s life right now.