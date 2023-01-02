A KELOLAND weather graphic of the warnings for Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Troy Kruger, the public works director for the city of Winner, was moving snow under sunny skies in the city on Friday, Dec. 29.

The city got about 20 to 24 inches in a prior storm in December. Kruger was expecting more this week.

“They said we may get up to 12 inches on Monday and Tuesday,” Kruger said. “I’m running a loader on the streets to get lined up before the next one.”

The city crew wanted to get as much snow off streets, sidewalks and other areas before the snow today and tomorrow.

A KELOLAND Live Cam photo of Winner from Monday (Jan. 2) morning.

Winner is a path of a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow from today into tomorrow, according to KELOLAND meteorologists.

At 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, Ron Hoftiezer, the street department superintendent in Miller, said the city staff was working on a snowblower.

“We’re hoping it’s back together (before the next snowstorm),” Hoftiezer said.

But at 10 a.m. today, the snowblower was still broken, he said.

“We’ve dealt with big snows in the past without it,” Hoftiezer said.

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said at 11 a.m. today that Miller may get only several inches of snow today and tomorrow. “There not going to get anything like they had (recently),” Karstens said.

Huron to the east, could get four to eight inches of snow, Karstens said.

If the city gets 12 inches or less, it may not start plowing until the event is over, Hoftiezer said.

If it appears the snowfall could reach 15 inches, the city may plow more than once. Heavier, wet snow in large amounts is tougher on equipment and more difficult to plow, Hoftiezer said.

Available equipment in Miller includes a reversible plow on a loader, a road grader and a truck that follows behind a plow, Hoftiezer said.

The city’s population is about 1,300. The town is in Hand County along U.S. Highway 14.

Winner’s population is just under 3,000. The city is in Tripp County along Highway 183 and South Dakota Highway 44.

The city has a road grader, two front-end loaders, two skid steers with loaders, two backhoes and “currently we have five operable dump trucks,” Kruger said. The city also has a snowblower.

“All of our dump trucks are all fitted with snow plows,” he said.

As to the condition of equipment “We’re holding up pretty good,” Kruger said.