SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Augustana had a slow start last Saturday against Wayne State as the Vikings trailed 13-3 at halftime, however Augie outscored the Wildcats 23-0 in the second half to give the Vikings their second win of the season.

"We've got to execute better, you know we just didn't play well in the first half offensively and we didn't play well in the first two series defensively, so really it's about execution and I don't care who you're playing, if you don't execute, you're not going to be successful," Augustana football coach Jerry Olszewski said.