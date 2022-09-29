SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards.

Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told KELOLAND News how many other applicants were turned down.

Despite the fact that the RFP was said to be attached to Morrisey’s contract on OpenSD, it had not been available. As of Sept. 29, there is a link to the RFP, though the actual RFP is not readily available.

On September 15, 2022, KELOLAND News submitted a formal request to the Dept. of Education for a copy of Morrisey’s RFP. It was received on Sept. 29. You can read it below.

The 15-member group Morrisey led includes three state certified teachers, along with lawmakers and members of the governor’s staff.

The governor-appointed board has held one public meeting on the social studies standards. It will hold three more public hearings with the next one on November 21 in Sioux Falls at Carnegie Town Hall. Hearing dates in Rapid City and Pierre next year haven’t been set.