Ravnsborg will not appear in court as impeachment hangs in limbo

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not appear for his initial court date Friday, according to his attorney Tim Rensch of Rapid City. Instead, Rensch will be appearing on his behalf.

Hyde County deputy state’s attorney Emily Sovell announced February 18 that Ravnsborg will be charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving, all three class 2 misdemeanors.

According to Sioux Falls attorney Jami Bishop, Ravnsborg is not required to appear in court, as the charges he is facing are misdemeanors.

In late February, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released two recorded interviews conducted by investigators with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. This was the public’s first look at what Ravnsborg told authorities in the conversations following the September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever.

Among those new details was information regarding Ravnsborg’s cell phone usage in the minutes preceding the crash. Segments from the interviews, now removed from the DPS site due to a court injunction, paint those minutes as a time in which the Attorney General was surfing the internet, checking his email and clicking through several political news and blog sites.

The day after this release, a resolution for impeachment was read on the House floor. House Resolution 7001 was introduced by Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) along with Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls).

The resolution called for Ravnsborg’s impeachment on the grounds that he committed “certain crimes or misdemeanors in office.” After its introduction, House Speaker Spencer Gosch assigned the resolution to the House State Affairs committee.

The next day, February 25, Gosch put forth an amendment to the resolution which would appoint a 10-member committee to investigate whether Ravnsborg’s conduct involved impeachable offenses. Gosch also laid out the guidelines for how a potential impeachment would progress.

Committee hearings on impeachment were initially set to begin in early March, but a new amendment put that process on hold. On March 2, Gosch announced via news release the new amendment, which calls for Representatives to let the legal process play out before impeachment articles move forward.

Rep. Mortenson, the resolutions original sponsor, cited legal challenges for the delay.

“The Judge’s Order from last week bars legislators and the public from having full access to the facts. Legislative leadership has decided that we can’t move forward with some of this information sealed, so we will wait to proceed. I’m disappointed that we are not moving forward more quickly, but understand the desire for full transparency. I have not changed my mind about the duties owed by the South Dakota Attorney General, nor about my conviction that those duties have been breached. I hope Mr. Ravnsborg considers resignation in the meantime to help the state turn the page on this unfortunate event. It is clear at this point that would be in the best interest of the state and the office. The people can have confidence that many in the Legislature remain committed to upholding a high standard for our public officials.” Rep. Mortenson

On March 3, the House State Affairs committee voted unanimously to adopt the amendment to HR 7001, halting the process and opening up the possibility that impeachment may be off the table in the future.

Following its passage in committee, the amended resolution went to the House floor, where it passed with a vote of 57-11.

This new amended resolution is a far cry from the original in terms of content.

The original resolution:

The original version of HR 7001 calls for the removal of Ravnsborg from office and charges him with two articles of impeachment.

“Acts Causing the Death of Joseph Boever” HR 7001, Article I

“Other Acts Following the Death of Joseph Boever” HR 7001, Article II

The amended resolution:

The current amended version of the resolution, as adopted by the House, removes the call for removal entirely, as well at the individual articles of impeachment. Instead, the resolution now states that the House will wait until after Ravnsborg’s legal case is decided before deciding if articles of impeachment are warranted.

“The House of Representatives may evaluate whether articles of impeachment against Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, are necessary and proceed accordingly.” HR 7001

Ravnsborg’s court date is set for Friday, March 12, the day after the South Dakota Legislature’s final day of the regular session.

The legislature will return on March 29 to consider vetoes and any final actions. Speaker Gosch says that at this late stage, a special session would be required to consider impeachment.

A special session requires written support from two-thirds of a chamber’s members or a call from the governor. Governor Noem has said she is not going to call a special session, saying she doesn’t believe it’s her role to do that.