SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the months leading up to the fatal September 12, 2020 crash that took the life of Joseph Boever, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had two close-calls in which he nearly caused crashes with law enforcement officers.

On July 23, 2020, Ravnsborg, who would later plead no contest to charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and improper lane driving after hitting Boever with his car, was pulled over and given a written warning by Trooper Nathan Moore.

According to a narrative written by Moore, Ravnsborg, while driving a silver SUV drifted over a line on the road into the lane of Moore. “I had to hit my brakes and swerve to avoid being struck by the SUV,” wrote Moore, who then performed a traffic stop.

Ravnsborg reportedly told Moore that he had not seen the Trooper, and was unaware that he had almost hit him. When Moore asked Ravnsborg for his license, registration and proof of insurance, he was told that the SUV was Ravnsborg’s state issued car.

Next, on September 6, 2020, just 6 days before he would strike and kill Boever, Ravnsborg was once again pulled over and warned by an officer after nearly causing a crash.

In his narrative, officer Tanner Dornacher of the Huron Police Department wrote that he had observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Highway 14 and Lincoln Ave., in Huron.

Dornacher says the vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to brake immediately in order to avoid a collision. Upon pulling over the vehicle, Dornacher says that as he approached Ravnsborg’s vehicle, Ravnsborg had a badge open in his hand, identifying himself as the Attorney General.

Dornacher informed Ravnsborg that the reason for the stop was his failure to yield at a stop sign, which almost resulted in a crash. He says he asked for a license and proof of insurance and was told by Ravnsborg, “It’s a state car… I’m actually the Attorney General,” as he gave him his license.

Upon checking within the Huron Police Department system, Dornacher noted that Ravnsborg had been stopped for a speeding violation by Huron PD in 2018. After reviewing the info, he decided to give Ravnsborg a verbal warning for the stop sign violation.

Dornacher stated that upon giving the verbal warning, Ravnsborg told him that he had believed the intersection was a 4-way stop rather than a 2-way stop. Dornacher also recounted that Ravnsborg had stopped in a ‘weird’ position, having pulled over alongside the median of U.S. Highway 14, a 4-lane divided highway, rather than the outside shoulder.