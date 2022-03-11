SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadlines have been set in the looming case of impeachment against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) said the House Select Committee on Investigation will meet for a final time on March 28, which is also the Legislature’s Veto Day. On that day, Gosch said the committee’s findings, and whether impeachment will be recommended, will be presented in a report compiled by legal counsel Sara Frankenstein.

“It’s been difficult to try and navigate,” Gosch said about the impeachment process so far. “It has been difficult and mostly by outside, injecting factors.”

After the final report is released and made public, members of the South Dakota House of Representatives will return to the Capitol on Tuesday, April 12 to decide whether to impeach Ravnsborg or not. Officially, House Resolution 7001 states the select committee “shall investigate whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses.”

The South Dakota Constitution says grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”

A simple majority of 36 Representatives in the House would be necessary to impeach Ravnsborg, at which time the state Constitution states there’d be “Suspension of duties between impeachment and acquittal.”

After that, there would need to be at least a 20-day delay until a Senate trial could be held. Senators could vote to convict, which would permanently remove Ravnsborg from office.

Below is a timeline of official legislative and criminal events in the Ravnsborg saga. Each photo has a link to a KELOLAND News story regarding the respective events.

March 10, 2022

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) speaks after the ninth House Select Committee on Investigation meeting on March 10th, 2022.

The House Select Committee on Investigation met for nearly two hours behind closed doors and afterwards Gosch said the panel will decide in its final meeting on March 28 whether to recommend impeachment.

Every member of the House then plans to vote on the committee’s decision on April 12.

February 24, 2022

Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney who led the criminal prosecution of Ravnsborg, and Beadle County state’s attorney Michael Moore swear an oath during the eighth House Select Committee on Investigation on Feb. 24, 2022.

Four South Dakotans testified under oath during the eighth meeting of the House Select Committee on Investigation, shining more light on how the criminal prosecution came to its conclusion and how the office of the South Dakota’s Attorney General has functioned since a 2020 deadly crash investigation.

Emily Sovell and Michael Moore spoke about the difficulty of managing such a high-profile case, but both assured lawmakers the investigation was professional and thorough.

January 31, 2022

Lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation.

The House Select Committee on Investigation came out of a two-hour closed-door meeting Jan. 31 and voted to issue subpoenas to Tim Bormann, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, and state Division of Criminal Investigation director David Natvig, who reports to Ravnsborg.

The committee also voted to subpoena Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney who led the prosecution of Ravnsborg, and Moore, the Beadle County state’s attorney who assisted in the prosecution.

January 19, 2022

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents Joe Arenz and Arnie Rummel speak with lawmakers during the sixth meeting of the House Select Committee on Investigation on Jan. 19, 2022.

Two lead investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation told a panel of nine South Dakota lawmakers they believe Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg saw Boever the night Ravnsborg’s car struck and killed the 55-year-old Highmore man in September 2020.

North Dakota BCI Special Agent Joe Arenz, who filed the BCI’s initial report and more than 30 of the 65 reports included in the investigative file, said statements Ravnsborg made to him during interviews made him believe that he hit a person and not a deer.

January 18, 2022

Crash reconstruction map showed by South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper John Berndt during the House Select Committee on Investigation on Tuesday at the capitol in Pierre.

The nine-member panel held more than four hours of public testimony from six people directly involved in the initial investigation in the days after Ravnsborg’s car struck and killed Boever in September 2020.

An independent crash reconstruction business owner John Daily agreed with the findings from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Daily said if Ravnsborg’s car was in the driving lane, the crash would’ve not happened.

January 17, 2022

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper John Berndt testified to House Select Committee on Investigation on Jan. 18, 2022.

The committee held more than two hours of closed door discussions regarding the “review of investigation materials and redactions of public disclosures.”

December 29, 2021

Lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation.

After two days of meetings, the panel voted to issue five subpoenas for people to testify before the panel.

The subpoenas were issued for Craig Price, the Department of Public Safety secretary for South Dakota, and other witnesses who worked at the crash scene and subsequent investigation.

Others are Jeramie Quam, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; John G. Daily, Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Scientific Investigations; Joe Arenz, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; and John Berndt, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

December 28, 2021

Lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation.

Nick Nemec, of Holabird, was one of the few people in the audience when the House Select Committee on Investigations began work on Dec. 28. Nemec and others had to leave when the committee quickly went into closed-door session that was scheduled to last all day.

The committee hired Sara Frankenstein, a Rapid City attorney, to serve as its legal counsel in the weeks before this second meeting.

November 10, 2021

In the special committee’s first meeting, Justin Goetz, the LRC’s Chief Research and Legal Analyst, gave a presentation on the committee’s “scope of work, legal authorities informing the work and duties in performing the work.”

In his presentation, Goetz told special committee members the entire House of Representatives acts like a Grand Jury in determining whether criminal charges should be brought.

November 9, 2021

The voting board for the House of Representatives voting on HR 7001, which calls for House Speaker Spencer Gosch to appoint a select committee of nine members to investigate whether Ravnsborg committed impeachable offenses. It passed 58-10.

The South Dakota Legislature opened a special session on the possible impeachment of Ravnsborg on November 9, 2021 after meeting about redistricting on Nov. 8, 2021.

The House of Representatives adopted a resolution calling for House Speaker Spencer Gosch to appoint a select committee of nine members to investigate whether Ravnsborg committed impeachable offenses.

The resolution also calls for a special legal counsel chosen by the House speaker. The committee will set its own schedule and will report to the full House whether impeachment should be sought.

The House adopted a second resolution Tuesday that calls for the House to return 14 days after its chief clerk receives the committee’s report.

“We’re delving into unknown territory,” Rep. Fred Deutsch said that day. He wondered what impeachable offenses are but voted for the resolution establishing the committee.

The resolution further says that, should the House approve articles of impeachment, the process would move to the Senate for a trial and the House would return on the day that the trial starts.

August 26, 2021

The entrance to the Stanley County Courthouse.

Judge John Brown ordered Ravnsborg to pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation and ordered Ravnsborg to perform public service on distracted driving education.

Days later, the judge later emailed attorneys letting them know that Ravnsborg would not be required to do community service. The judge says since Ravnsborg didn’t get any suspended jail time, he can’t impose it.

Ravnsborg’s attorney, Rapid City lawyer Tim Rensch, said Ravnsborg would plea “no contest” to the charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and improper lane driving. The state dropped the careless driving charge.

March 12, 2021

Ravnsborg’s lawyer plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges on March 12.

Judge Brown: On behalf of Mr. Ravnsborg he has the right to plead not guilty and to have a trial and it’s my understanding that’s your intent is that correct?

Tim Rensch: Yes your honor, at this point we enter a not guilty plea and we would ask this court to set this matter up for a status hearing 60 days, so we can go through the discovery, in some cases there’s a mountain of discovery and in this case there’s a mountain range of discovery; computer drives and everything,

The entire hearing lasted only 5 minutes.

February 25, 2021

A circuit judge has granted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s request to stop South Dakota authorities, including Governor Kristi Noem from releasing any more reports, interviews or anything involving evidence from the deadly crash in September.

The judge also ordered interview videos be taken down from the Department of Public Safety’s website.

February 18, 2022

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell announces charges against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell announced Ravnsborg will be charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving.

Sovell was joined by Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who was part of a team of prosecutors who worked on the case.

Moore said Boever’s family is not happy with the state’s charging decision, but that victims don’t make that decision. He went on to say that Ravnsborg could not be charged with vehicular homicide because such a charge requires the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated.

October 13, 2020

The 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s crash is made public.

September 14, 2020

Ravnsborg released a public statement saying he didn’t have any alcohol in the hours before he was involved in a deadly crash as more details about the fatal crash were announced.

September 13, 2020

Governor Kristi Noem and Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price announce Ravnsborg has been invovled in a fatal crash and DPS will oversee the investigation and report directly to Noem.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Sioux Falls to announce Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.