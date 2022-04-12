PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The impeachment resolution against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will be determined by lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Officially, the House is scheduled to gavel in at 11 a.m. CT for its second Legislative Day in the second special session of the 96th legislature. Members of the House will consider the 20-page majority report and one-page minority report from the House Select Committee on Investigation, which voted 6-2 against recommending impeachment.

Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) plans to introduce House Resolution 7002, which calls for impeachment of Ravnsborg for “certain crimes and for malfeasance in office.”

This final act by the House comes exactly 19 months after Ravnsborg’s private car struck and killed Joe Boever, a pedestrian, on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore on the night of September 12, 2020. The vote comes on Ravnsborg’s 46th birthday.

On Monday, April 11, Ravnsborg sent a letter to all members of the House asking them to not impeach him.

His letter warns state representatives of the “dangerous precedent” impeaching him could set, saying it could mean all elected officials would need to be held accountable for any “traffic accident.”

Mortenson’s new resolution alleges that Ravnsborg’s malfeasance includes:

Identifying himself by his official title when he called 911 immediately after the crash and “made a direct misrepresentation to the dispatch officer, misleading first responders as to the crime he had just committed;”

During the investigation, Ravnsborg “made numerous misrepresentations and misstatements of fact to law enforcement and to the public regarding his conduct surrounding his criminal acts;” and

Ravnsborg “used assets of the Office of the Attorney General to benefit himself personally with respect to the investigation into his criminal activity.”

Brief timeline

In September 2020, Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference in Sioux Falls to announce Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

In February of 2021, five months after the crash, the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney announced three misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg, all related to his driving, but not Boever’s death.

It was shortly after that the calls began for Ravnsborg to resign or be impeached; even the governor said he was unfit to hold office.

In August 2021, Ravnsborg’s lawyer pled no-contest to two misdemeanor counts on behalf of his client. Judge John Brown ordered Ravnsborg to pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, along with more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation.

In November 2021, the House voted 58-10 with two excused to start a second special session on the possible impeachment of Ravnsborg. House Resolution 7001 states the select committee “shall investigate whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses.”

In January 2022, the nine-member House Select Committee on Investigation heard more than four hours of public testimony from six people directly involved in the initial investigation.

In March 2022, the panel voted 6-2 not to recommend impeachment. Voting in favor of not recommending impeachment were Reps. Doug Barthel (R-Sioux Falls), Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Mike Stevens (R-Yankton.)

Voting against not recommending impeachment were Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls).