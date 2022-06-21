PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The fate of South Dakota’s first impeached elected official is now in the hands of the Senate.

Lawmakers are back at the state Capitol for what is likely the final chapter in the Jason Ravnsborg impeachment saga.

In April, state Representatives voted 36-31 (three excused) to impeach Ravnsborg on two counts – certain crimes and malfeasance in office. The crimes and malfeasance all stem from a September 12, 2020, crash where Ravnsborg’s private car struck and killed Joe Boever, who was walking on the north shoulder of U.S. 14.

Starting at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday, Senators are tasked with listening to arguments for and against impeachment in the non air-conditioned Senate chamber.

7:36 a.m.

Members of the Senate are gathering at the Capitol in Pierre. KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer also spotted Ravnsborg speaking with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels who will advise Rhoden as presiding officer and his defense attorney Michael Butler.

Who will be involved in the trial?

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will be the presiding officer for the trial and issued the subpoenas for eight witnesses called on by the prosecution in the name of the Senate.

Arguing for impeachment will be Pennington County state’s attorney Mark Vargo and Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy.

Ravnsborg, who has said he is not guilty for the two counts of impeachment against him, hired Sioux Falls lawyer Michael Butler to represent him during the trial.

Prosecutors Mark Vargo and Alexis Tracy, working from the area directly in front of what would otherwise be the Senate press box, will present the case against Ravnsborg, who will be defended by Michael Butler on the other side of the chamber. (Bob Mercer)

Who are the witnesses?

Many of the witnesses have previously given testimony to the House Select Committee on Investigation regarding the Ravnsborg criminal and crash investigation.

The official listing from the Senate names the following people as possible witnesses for the prosecution: John Daily (Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations), John Berndt (South Dakota Highway Patrol), Kevin Kinney (South Dakota Highway Patrol), Cassidy Halseth (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Joe Arenz (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Arnie Rummel (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Brent Gromer (retired from South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation) and Tyler Neuharth (retired South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation).

What will Senators be voting on?

Votes on the articles of impeachment will happen after the closing remarks from the prosecution and respondent.

According to rules established, Senators will take a vote on each article of impeachment. A two-thirds majority of 24 Senators is required to convict Ravnsborg and remove him from office. If the vote of 24 is reached on either count of impeachment, a third vote will be held to bar Ravnsborg from holding any office with the state again.