PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group of lawmakers deciding whether to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg are expected to make their decision Monday.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the House Select Committee on Investigation will hold its 10th and possibly final meeting where the committee’s public version of its official report could be released. The committee’s official listed agenda states that executive session starts at 3 p.m., followed by “consideration of draft committee report,” before adjourning at 6 p.m.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), who is the committee’s chairman, told KELOLAND News the nine-member panel will spend a lot of time Monday in executive session to fine-tune the final draft of its report and that the public version may be released Monday or Tuesday.

Right after the committee’s previous meeting on March 10, Gosch said the committee’s findings, and whether impeachment would be recommended, will be presented in a report compiled by legal counsel Sara Frankenstein.

Along with the committee’s report and official impeachment recommendation, Gosch told KELOLAND News the five legislators named on billboard messages regarding the impeachment plan to sign affidavits complaining about the lack of the required disclosure on the billboard messages. The affidavits will be sent to the Secretary of State or the Attorney General, who is the subject of an impeachment investigation by the legislature for his actions regarding the September 2020 crash and death of Joe Boever.

3:07 p.m.

The committee started, called roll and immediately went into executive session.

Members of the House Select Committee on Investigation and legal counsel Sara Frankenstein gather in Capitol Room 414 in Pierre.

3 p.m.

Nick Nemec, of Holabird, cousin of Boever was in attendance for the start of the House Select Committee on Investigation.

Also with Nemec was Jennifer Boever, the widow.

Cousin Nick Nemec of Holabird and widow Jennifer Boever (center) now of Pierre, waited Monday for the start of the meeting by the House Select Committee on Investigation that will decide whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. (Bob Mercer)

2:55 p.m.

Committee members are starting to show up in the Capitol Room 414 in Pierre. The meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and go into executive session when recording devices and the public will be barred from the room.

1:30 p.m.

After the final report is released and made public, members of the South Dakota House of Representatives will return to the Capitol on Tuesday, April 12, to decide whether to impeach Ravnsborg.

Officially, House Resolution 7001 states the select committee “shall investigate whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses.”

House Resolution 7001.

The South Dakota Constitution specifically states grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”

The House needs a simple majority of 36 representatives to impeach Ravnsborg. If the House impeaches, then Ravnsborg must step aside, at least temporarily, and the Senate must wait at least 20 days before conducting a public trial of Ravnsborg.

The Senate needs a two-thirds majority of 24 to convict. If the Senate fails to convict, Ravnsborg can return to his official duties. If the Senate convicts, he is barred from holding office.