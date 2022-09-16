SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two members of the workgroup that developed South Dakota’s new proposed social studies standards have differing views on the outcome.

Shaun Nielsen, a middle school social studies teacher in Rapid City, served on the 2021 group and the 2022 group crafting the new standards. He spoke to KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson about his disappointment in the outcome ahead of the first public hearing on the new standards set for 9 a.m. Monday in Aberdeen.

Jon Schaff, a political science professor at Northern State University, did not serve on the 2021 group but joined the process in 2022. He wrote more than 2,000 words about the new social studies standards for the website Front Porch Republic and celebrated how the standards will shape history education into future years.

Both Nielsen and Schaff explained how important it is to have young learners understand self-government, civics and what it means to be part of a democracy. Nielsen stressed his support for Governor Kristi Noem’s desire to be a national leader in social studies, but he was disappointed South Dakota educators didn’t have more of a say in the final standards.

“When our first meeting was underway, it was very clear to me that we didn’t have a lot of say in changing those standards,” Nielsen said. “Teachers are experts at standards. This is our owner’s manual. We know how to live and breathe and teach to standards.”

Nielsen pointed out only three of the 15 members in the group to develop the standards had active South Dakota teaching licenses.

“We had great dialogue; it was a good exchange. I have great admiration for the other commissioners,” Nielsen said. “I just really am disappointed that we didn’t have far more teachers, K-12 teachers in this group to write the standards.”

William Morrisey, a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College, will be paid $200,000 by the state if the standards are approved.

Schaff defended the experts at Hillsdale College involved with the process. He said Hillsdale is “less ideological than your average School of Education at a major university.” He said the complaints about Hillsdale “reek of bad faith.”

“I think we can honestly say that this is a South Dakota created document,” Schaff wrote. “Readers may decide for themselves whether these constitute sound standards for K-12 education. I personally am proud of two aspects of the proposal.”

Schaff said he believes the standards addressed the concerns of Native American history and the Oceti Sakowin Oyate. He also believes the standards raise the bar for education in South Dakota.

“These standards do constitute a big change in education for our state, especially for elementary education,” Schaff wrote. “We will likely have to make major adjustments as to how elementary education teachers are prepared.”

Schaff believes college students are “largely culturally illiterate” and noted some students may have never heard of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 or if they knew of the Venus de Milo statue.

“Students struggle to understand what it was like to live in a different time and inhabit a different social imaginary,” he wrote. “Educational standards are not magic, so there is no guarantee regarding what the proposed standards might achieve, but they should help alleviate this paucity of historical imagination.”

The Declaration of Independence

One of the main criticisms from education groups on the standards has been about the amount of memorization in the new standards. Nielsen pointed to fourth grade students learning about the Declaration of Independence.

“The proposal is that the fourth-grade student will recite by heart lines from the Declaration of Independence. Can a fourth grader memorize 150 words? I’m sure they can. But is it meaningful?” Nielsen said. “What’s better is we investigate the meaning of the declaration, or we draw an outline and understand the effect that it had on the Revolutionary War. Rather than just memorizing many of these concepts.”

Nielsen said if the standards are approved, he’d comply and teach what the standards are expecting him to teach.

“I think it’s important that the public knows some of these things,” Nielsen said. “If nothing else, just look at current standards that are in place today. And then the proposed standards and think about can your child do this? Is your child capable of doing this?”

Quoting Thomas Jefferson

Schaff pointed to Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, to describe what should be described for “primary education.”

He shared Jefferson’s 1818 report on the University of Virginia, where Jefferson says education should “give to every citizen the information he needs for the transaction of his own business” and “To know his rights; to exercise with order & justice those he retains; to choose with discretion the fiduciaries of those he delegates; and to notice their conduct with diligence with candor & judgment.”

Schaff summarizes Jefferson’s words to say “we are educating citizens, not subjects. We are educating human beings, not drones for the hive. This is a liberal education, one fit for a free person.”

Schaff ends his opinion essay acknowledging how difficult education reform is.

“Given the entrenched interests in education, it will take years to complete such reform,” he wrote. “It may take even longer, a generation perhaps, before we see any fruits of the reform. Here the virtues promoted by the proposed South Dakota standards and those needed to see the project through go hand in hand. We need to take the long view.”