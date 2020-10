SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln was set to host Rapid City Stevens in the Patriots final home game, but that game has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Sioux Falls Washington also had their game canceled as they were supposed to travel to Rapid City for a game against RC Central.

Now, the Patriots will host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday at Howard Wood Field.

This is an ongoing story and KELOLAND News will have updates as they come available.