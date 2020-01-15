Rapid City Regional Airport is breaking records

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the third year in a row, the Rapid City airport broke its own record. The airport served 705,128 passengers, which is a 12.7% increase from 2018 when 625,918 passengers were served.

In a press release, the Rapid City Regional Airport contributed part of its historic year to new routes to Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

“Air Service to the Black Hills region is extremely important to our economy, tourism and economic development. We would like to thank all of our customers for helping to make this record monumental. We can’t achieve records like these without the hard work and dedication of Airport and Airport Tenant Staff, without them none of this would be possible” said Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame.

Rapid City Regional Airport currently offers year round service to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Mesa, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. It offers seasonal service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.