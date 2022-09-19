SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After more than two decades in the world of professional basketball as both a player and coach, Becky Hammon has claimed her first championship title.

The Rapid City native spent 15 years in the WNBA as a player with the New York Liberty and the San Antonio Silver Stars. Following her playing career, Hammon then spent seven years with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach. Hammon is no stranger to making history as she was the first female acting coach in the NBA after the Spurs coach was ejected during a game.

But despite her seven years with the team, Hammon was passed over as head coach and instead made the move back to the WNBA where she coached the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA championship win.

“It’s been so much fun, so much fun,” Hammon said following the win Sunday night. “But you see them make shot after shot is pretty easy to have trust in them. They’re just big-time players. They love big moments. And I think that’s nothing I can teach that’s in their DNA. That’s who they are. And I just get to reap the benefits of being their coach.”

In addition to the championship title, Hammon was named the WNBA’s Coach of the Year, All-Star Head Coach, and had the #1 overall record.