Rapid City Central vs. S.F. Washington canceled after 9 more COVID-19 cases for the Cobblers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Nine COVID-19 cases on the Rapid City Central football team has forced the cancelation of Friday’s contest against Sioux Falls Washington.

On Monday, Oct. 12, both schools believed that a week eight game would be possible. That changed however, when kids returned to school on Tuesday.

“Over the long weekend, we didn’t know about positive cases until we got back to school,” Rapid City Central Activities Director Jordan Bauer said.

The team has now been in quarantine since Tuesday, Oct. 6, but a school board change has placed some potential close contacts back into school.

“The school board made the change Tuesday night, shortening the close contact period from fourteen days to seven, if the close contact doesn’t have a COVID-19 case in their home,” Bauer said.

The Cobbler football team has not practiced since Oct. 5, but hopes to return to practice tomorrow, Oct. 15.

Rapid City Central will play Lincoln on Thursday, Oct. 22, but until then, they’ll continue to use their safety procedures to keep players safe.

“Masks are required and we are doing daily screenings before practice and before players get on the bus,” Bauer said. “Those checks include a temperature check as well.”

The COVID-19 cases and close contacts have been limited to just the football team.

“We hope it stays that way,” Bauer said. “We’ve got some playoffs and state tournaments coming up, that’d we would really like to be apart of.”

Bauer says that the ultimate goal, is to complete the season for all the players.

Sioux Falls Washington is on the verge of missing their first game of the season. The Warriors (3-4) have played seven games, which is the most a class 11AAA team can have played, to this point. Rapid City Stevens and O’Gorman are the only other class 11AAA teams to have zero cancelations so far.

“We are currently looking for a game this weekend to replace the one that was cancelled,” Sioux Falls Washington Athletic Director Nate Malchow said.