Rapid City Central cancels football practice and games until October 17

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Central has canceled their football game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday, October 9 due to COVID-19.

“Four individuals that are associated with the team, so not necessarily players, tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 48-72 hours,” Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said. “The team was on the field, celebrating a win, chest-bumping and high fiving, it’s just safer to assume they are all close contacts.”

The team is now self quarantining until October 17, which could mean that all practices and games are postponed until then.

“Students are technically quarantined until Saturday, October 17th, so everything will be cancelled until that time unless our School Board decides otherwise,” Urban said.

The school board is scheduled to have their next meeting on Tuesday, October 13, where they could reconsider their policy for COVID-19.

Rapid City Central is coming off a narrow 32-28 win over Rapid City Stevens last Friday. Urban says the school has notified Stevens of the COVID-19 cases.

Urban also confirmed that no other Rapid City Central sports team has been affected at this time.

Friday’s cancelation is just one of five high school football contests to be canceled this week.