SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ High School Baseball State Tournament field is set following the conclusion of the Region 3 regionals on Tuesday.

Six teams had already punched their ticket prior to Tuesday. That’s when Dell Rapids and West Central each earned their trip to the state tournament.

The Quarriers and Trojans now join Dakota Valley, Parkston, Platte-Geddes, Winner/Colome, Redfield and Madison as the eight teams in this year’s state tournament.

DELL RAPIDS 6, LENNOX 3

Dell Rapids scored three unanswered runs in their final two at bats on Tuesday as they went on to pick up a 6-3 win over Lennox.

Lennox jumped out to a two run lead in the first, but Dell Rapids responded with three of their own in the home half of the inning.

The Orioles would get a run via an error in the third to tie the game at three a piece.

The Quarriers got a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning as they grabbed the lead at 5-3. They would add another in the sixth and finish strong from there as Dell Rapids claimed the 6-3 win over Lennox.

Jack Henry earned the win for Dell Rapids as he threw six innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

Braeden Wulf suffered the loss for the Orioles as he threw two innings allowing zero earned runs (three unearned) on one hit. He walked three and struck out three.

Will Jaton led the way for Dell Rapids. He went 1-2 with a single, a run scored, a run batted in and a walk. Brayden Pankonen went 1-4 with a single and a run batted in.

Isaac Bambas led the way for Lennox. He went 2-4 with two singles and a run scored. Brett Duncan was 1-1 with a double, a run batted in and two walks.

The Quarriers will meet Parkston/Tripp/Ethan on Monday, May 30 at 12:05 p.m.

WEST CENTRAL 12, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 7

West Central posted multiple runs in each of the first five innings as they powered their way to 12 runs on 15 hits.

The Trojans got up 10-4, but Sioux Falls Christian responded with three runs in the fifth to close the gap to 10-7.

West Central answered with two of their own in the fifth, to go up 12-7. They’d hold off SFC from there to advance to the state tournament.

The Trojans were led by six players that had multi-hit performances.

Ben Sebert led the way as he went 3-3 with three singles and three runs batted in. Deuce Sherrard, Jack Linneman, Logan Maras, Gavin Koch and Camden McDonald each added two hits of their own.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Jacob Sanderson went 1-2 with a single, two walks, one run scored and a run batted in.

The Trojans will meet Dakota Valley at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

The 2022 Class ‘B’ State Tournament begins on Monday, May 30 and concludes on Tuesday, May 31.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage both on-air and online from the 2022 State Tournament in Sioux Falls.