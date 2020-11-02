Public needs to take COVID-19 seriously as health care workers struggle with increased demands, Avera doctor says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a tinge of sadness in his voice, Dr. Mike Elliot of Avera shared some stories of what it’s like to work with coronavirus patients.

“I think we are bone-weary,” Elliot said during a Nov. 2 coronavirus news conference in Sioux Falls. “We have got so many critically ill patients in our hospital. Critically ill from COVID. Critically ill from other things.”

COVID-19 has forced staff to work longer hours, take positions they weren’t originally trained for and working under circumstances where they know patients will die, Elliot said.

A nurse anesthesiologist recently shared his intensive care unit experience with Avera officials. This nurse had not worked in ICU until the coronavirus, Elliot said.

“‘I cannot ever recall witnessing the depth of compassion and care our healthcare team, all them, display while constantly fighting, constantly fighting for patient’s lives,'” Elliot said the nurse wrote.

“‘The degree of stress these providers sustain is numbing. We are breaking even the strongest,'” Elliot said. Each day, nurses fight bigger and bigger battles to try and keep patients alive, the nurse wrote.

One young nurse talked about how she had a patient improve three weeks prior. “‘That day she says I loved my job’,” Elliot said. That one day, but that’s the only day.

“So what do we tell her?,” Elliot said. “Don’t worry about us not wearing masks, don’t worry about us not social distancing, don’t worry about us not taking this seriously? This will all get better some day. I don’t think so folks.”

Elliot said the public has the means to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by wearing masks, socially distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and taking other health and safety precautions during the pandemic.

Elliot’s public urge was echoed by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Dr. Mike Wilde who also urged the public to be more vigilant in its response to the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations increase and tax health care facilities.

What the hospital staff sees each day at work is vastly different from the attitude the public displays, Elliot said.

“There is this horrible disconnect between what they see when they walk through the halls of the hospital. When they take of these patients When they hold a patient’s hand as their last heartbeat occurs or as last breath occurs,” Elliot said.

Staff sees the public gathering in groups of 100 or 200 and not wearing masks and not seeming to understand that this is real and people are dying, Elliot said.

“Our staff just doesn’t understand where that huge disconnect is coming from,” Elliot said. “It’s incredibly frustrating.”

As frustrating as that is for staff, the staff continues to care for patients. They will continue to put on masks, gloves and other personal protection equipment for a 12-hour shift as they said aside any emotionally taxing moments, Elliot said.