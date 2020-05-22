Public can track available hospital beds in state

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health is including the percentage of use of available intensive care unit hospital beds, staffed hospital beds and ventilators as part of the regular COVID-19 updates on the DOH website.

Dr. Josh Clayton, epidemiologist for the S.D. DOH, said all health care facilities in the state are reporting usage. The daily updates reflect the most recent reports shared by the health care facilities, he said.

South Dakota has about 350 total intensive care unit (ICU) beds, said Derrick Haskins of the DOH. The state has about 2,400 staffed hospital beds and 525 ventilators, he said.

As of May 22, 8%, or 28, of those 350 beds were being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the S.D. DOH website.

Another 31%, or 108.5, were being used by non-COVID-19 patients, according to the DOH.

The state’s ventilator capacity is 525. The state had 10.5 COVID-19 patients on ventilators for 2% of the ventilator capacity. Another 115.5 non-COVID-19 patients were using 22% of the capacity.

As of May 22, 96 COVID-19 patients were using 4% of 2,400 available staffed beds. Another 984 patients were using 41% of the capacity, according to the DOH website.

“We are providing the hospital capacity data to give the public a clearer picture of the situation here in South Dakota,” Haskins said.

The DOH receives data self-reported by participating facilities through several sources, Haskins said.

“The data reported to us from participating facilities and is derived from the SD EMResource (HAvBED), Maven Public Health Electronic Health Record, and the National Healthcare Safety Network data sets,” Haskins said.

