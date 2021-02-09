Protecting your pets when the temperatures drop

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — As the temperatures drop, many of us will be bundling up a bit more when heading out into the elements, but we’re not the only ones who can be affected by the cold.

Your pets can feel the elements too.

Whether it’s simply the cold, or some other combo of weather conditions, it is important to keep your pets in mind during the winter season.

According to the ASPCA, there are many potential issues your furry friends may face in the outdoors come winter.

When it comes to grooming, the organization says not to shave their hair down to the skin, as the extra fur provides good insulation against the cold. If your pet has long hair, they recommend simply trimming it to take care of clumps of ice and snow which may get caught.

The ASPCA also says to wash your pet as little as possible in the winter months, as excess washing and drying can lead to dry, itchy and flakey skin.

Though not a necessity, the American Kennel Club states that eye protection can be good for any time that your pet may experience eye irritation.

The ASPCA also explains that our pets expend more energy in the winter trying to stay warm, so to increase their calorie intake, it may be a good idea to feed them a little extra.

KELOLAND News spoke with Animal Humane Society veterinarian Dr. Angelica Dimock, who described the signs of frostbite, a very real concern this time of year.

“The first things you’ll probably see are hair loss, and the most common places for frostbite is the ear tip, the tail tip, and then the pads.” Dr. Angelica Dimock

To avoid frostbite, limit time outside. For extra protection, you can also bundle up your pet with a coat, jacket, sweater or even boots.

When the wind is blowing, the snow is falling and the temperature is dropping, it is important to remember; when you’re cold, they’re cold too.

One final suggestion from the ASPCA; find your pet somewhere warm to sleep, whether that’s a cozy pet bed, a comfy pillow or curled up at your feet.