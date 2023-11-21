SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Nov. 19, 2023, police in Sioux Falls arrested two people in connection with a prostitution case. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least one of these people, Jennifer Tierney, is charged with prostitution and possession of drugs.

KELOLAND News reached out to Sioux Falls Police (SFPD) to ask about the prevalence of prostitution-related crimes.

According to Office Sam Clemens of the SFPD, there have been only four incidents of prostitution-related arrests in the past two years, resulting in a total of six charges.

On March 11, 2022, there was an arrest for the solicitation of a minor. On September 1, 2023, charges were filed for hiring for sexual activity and procuring or promoting prostitution. On August 10, 2023, an arrest was made for solicitation of a minor, and on November 19, 2023 arrests were made for prostitution and hiring for sexual activity.

We have mapped out the general areas of these offenses below.

KELOLAND News asked Clemens whether there is any reason for the low number of arrests for prostitution-related crimes; whether it is due to low occurrence of the crimes, or if they are difficult to detect.

“We are not able to tell how often a crime happens or not. We can only investigate crime that is reported to police or that officers witness,” Clemens replied via email. “There is no way police can know how much crime is happening.”