SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Back to school is just around the corner, and every year, Project SOS gives away over 6,000 backpacks full of school supplies for students in the Sioux Falls area.

Project SOS is currently accepting donations of backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other school supplies at The Banquet downtown. There are also drop-off spots at a few of the Walmart, Hy-Vee and Lewis Drug locations around town.

“Back to school is really expensive and when the parents come and they see that ‘Oh my word, my child is gonna get to go to school with everything that all the other kids are gonna go to school with,’ it’s such a wonderful feeling for them as well,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Jerke-Liesinger said people are turning to financial donations instead of physical supplies. With the donation money, Project SOS is able to purchase supplies at a discounted rate after the school year is in session. Last year, they were able to stockpile some supplies, but they are always in need of composition notebooks as they are required for all students kindergarten through 5th grade.

Distribution days for the backpacks are August 1, 3, 7, 9, 11, 15, 17 and 19 at the Banquet. Parents must register online before picking up a backpack and have their children present at the pick-up location.

“Those distribution days are so exciting,” Jerke-Liesinger said. “The kids come in and they get to pick out their bags. We never just hand them a bag and send them on their way, they get to pick one out. The smiles on their faces, it’s just hard to describe how incredibly cool that is.”

Project SOS bases its list of supplies off the Sioux Falls School District’s list. In every backpack there will be brand new:

Composition books

Character backpacks for Head Start and kindergarten, large backpacks for grades 1-5 and large backpacks with laptop sleeves for middle and high school.

3 ring binders or zipper/velcro binder for middle school

Spiral notebooks

Loose leaf filler paper

Folders

Crayola crayons

Crayola classic wide-tip markers

Colored pencils

No. 2 pencils

Scissors

Rulers

Glue

Blue, black and red pens

Erasers

4-packs of dry erase markers

Project SOS is still in need of volunteers for both the distribution days and to help pack the backpacks. The next few packing days are July 20, 21 and 26. Jerke-Liesinger said volunteers should arrive at The Banquet at 10 a.m. and expect to finish at 12 p.m. Volunteers can sign up on the Banquet’s website.

To find more information about back to school in South Dakota, visit KELOLAND’s Back to School page for start dates and district school supply lists.