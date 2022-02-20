SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week is shaping up to be one of the busiest weeks of the South Dakota legislative session.

A concrete deadline called Crossover Day, scheduled on Wednesday requires any bills or resolutions to pass their first chamber of origin. All House bills must pass the House and Senate bills must pass the Senate, both in committees and the full chambers, before the middle of the week.

Rep. Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City), the Assistant Majority Leader in the House said the workload has been unimaginable and possibly the busiest session in the state’s history.

“I am really proud of our members of the legislature and I mean both sides of the aisle,” Johnson said. “This is the time of the session when bills die. Very consequential bills die, some pass and yet I see our members conducting themselves very professionally.”

For the 97th legislative session, 14 standing committees are hearing 551 bills (339 in the House and 212 in the Senate) for an average of roughly 40 bills per committee. In 2018, 535 bills were introduced, which is the highest number in the past decade.

Along with an impeachment investigation and redistricting, South Dakota’s part-time lawmakers have been extra busy in the past 12 months.

USD political science professor Michael Card said the legislature may not be full time but lawmakers are working nearly every month of the year.

“It’s not a 40-day job by any means,” Card said. “You can opt-out if you have other events or circumstances, but then somebody has to do the work of the summer studies, special sessions and redistricting this year, I would imagine legislators are tired.”

Card noted the Legislature’s Executive Board set up 37 “Legislative Days” to do business and added that the state switched to an annual legislative session in 1963 after voters changed the South Dakota Constitution in 1962 to require annual sessions. The vote was 101,548 yes, to 88,118 no.

Card also noted other states have biennial sessions, some being budget-only sessions. He pointed out North Dakota has a total of 80 days to meet over two years, while Wyoming has 20 legislative days in even-numbered years, and 40 legislative days in odd-numbered years.

“We’re as busy as can be right now,” House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) said this week. “We’re in the thick of it.”

Behind the scenes in Pierre, Johnson said there’s a lot of emotions, both good and bad, that come with the final working days approaching.

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) said committees are doing “double duty” meetings in the morning and afternoon to get bills through.

“The workload is continuing to get deep,” Smith said. “We’re doing that to get the bills across.”

With the pressure of time to make decisions weighing on lawmakers, committees have been meeting earlier and more often. Two Pierre lawmakers told the local radio station they’d like to consider a better process.

Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) said later in long days, no matter what the task is, worse decision-making is likely to occur. Sen. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre) said she would like a discussion on looking at ways to restructure committees to even out the workload.

Card agreed “nothing good happens after midnight” and judgment wanes as people tire.

“There’s just a lot of work to be done to read this number of bills,” Card said. “They have to trust each other or they’re just going to be really tired and blurry-eyed trying to read and understand everything.”

“Our legislature does a lot with a little bit of money,” Card said.

He pointed out lawmakers make about $10,000 a year along with a daily rate to live in Pierre for three months.

“In South Dakota, you cannot be a professional legislator,” Card said. “By professional, I mean in terms of pay. Raising money for reelection is not as big of an issue in South Dakota as it is in the U.S. Congress.”

Card, who received his PhD in Public Policy & Management at Ohio State University, said South Dakota has chosen to be “frugal” with its legislature and only fund one non-partisan staff – the Legislative Research Council.

“They’re trying to do more with less, but their budget is relatively stable,” said Card, noting more states have party-led legislative staffing.

Lawmakers often tout South Dakota’s legislative process and champion how different it is from the federal lawmaking process. Card agreed and said he’s proud to talk about the South Dakota legislature because it is citizen-led.

“They’re closer to the people,” Card said. “They only represent 25,000 people.”