Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour Championships in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional Bull Riders are returning to Sioux Falls. In July, South Dakota hosted the first PBR event in front of fans since the pandemic began.

On November 6th and 7th the group will be bringing their “Velocity Tour Championships” to Sioux Falls. PBR has toured to other states like Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho and Montana.

Sean Gleason is the PBR’s Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner. He said the group is looking forward to returning to Sioux Falls.

“PBR has pioneered the return of sports to arenas across the country. Sioux Falls was the home of the first. We’ve had 17 events since the pandemic started and 10 of them have been in front of fans. In every one of them we have employed our cowboy safe programs,” Gleason said.

The organization has “Cowboy Safe” programs instilled for health and safety measures. Gleason said they also work with the arenas they travel to, to have COVID-19 procedures in place.

“We worked with AEG who manages the Denny Sanford Premiere Center, and help them create the venue shield program which is a safety program in place for our fans and fans of other sports. We’ve got a very safe and responsible environment to conduct these events, and we’ve done so safely since early summer, and we’re looking forward to capping off the Velocity Tour in Sioux Falls,” Gleason said.

South Dakota is coming off a record month of coronavirus growth.

However, Gleason believes you can still safely enjoy their event.

“If you do things very safely and responsibly, take the virus seriously, which we do, and comply with the CDC guidelines, you can have a very enjoyable experience without putting yourself at risk and catching COVID,” Gleason said.

Gleason said Professional Bull Riders are looking forward to capping off the velocity tour in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.