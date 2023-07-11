SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite what local and national news stations are reporting, there most likely won’t be any solar storms or aurora borealis visible Wednesday or Thursday night in KELOLAND.

An early forecast published by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geographical Institute initially indicated that the northern lights may be visible in a portion of the United States, including South Dakota, between July 12 and 13.

Since then, people in South Dakota have been preparing to see the lights again, but local experts and data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggest the likelihood of an aurora borealis sighting in the next few days is low.

“There’s this prediction of a rather significant event, but at this moment it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I can’t guarantee it won’t though,” said Judy Vodruska, an astronomy professor at South Dakota State University. “I wouldn’t tell people to cancel their plans to go see it, but I also wouldn’t make plans at this moment.”

NOAA tracks the geomagnetic activity from the sun using a planetary K index or Kp that ranges from zero to nine. A Kp index from zero to two indicates the aurora is farther north and less visible, where an index of nine suggests high intensity and visibility. In South Dakota’s location, a Kp between 5 and 7 is needed to see the lights.

According to NOAA’s three-day forecast, the highest the solar storm emissions will get is 3.67Kp between 10 p.m. CT and 4 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 13.

“I’ve seen a forecast like that shoot up to six but I’ve also seen a forecast of six turn out to be a two. It’s a very imprecise thing and there’s so many variables that can affect it,” Keith Schumacher, an admin for the South Dakota Aurora Notification Facebook page said.

Vodruska said there are a few indicators scientists use to determine whether a solar storm will produce an aurora borealis. The most common is a coronal mass ejection or CME which is a large explosion on the sun that sends energy into solar winds. The lesser common occurrence is a coronal hole, an opening in the magnetic field on the outer layer of the sun. Coronal holes produce extremely fast solar winds, but their auroras are less powerful and vibrant and are less accurate to predict.

“We have satellites that monitor the sun all the time and watch for activity. Two to three days in advance is what we need to predict a coronal mass ejection,” Vondruska said. “If we know it’s aimed directly at us, we can be pretty certain that we’ll get an aurora out of that.”

However, even if the Northern lights are going to be visible in South Dakota, the weather would make them hard to see. The forecast for the next few days consists of cloudy skies and storms, which would obstruct any view of the potential aurora.

“It looks like it will be a little too far north of here for people in South Dakota,” said Phil Schumacher, the science operations officer at the National Weather Services in Sioux Falls. “Even if it were to get farther south than what we’re expecting, there’s gonna be a lot of clouds around.”