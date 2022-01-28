SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs is here and KELOLAND Sports has their predictions.

The 2022 NFL Divisional Round saw four games that all came down to the last play of the game! Tanner was able to correctly pick two of those four games.

Grant and Sean on the other hand, incorrectly picked every game in the Divisional Round. Tanner and Sean are tied for first in the playoffs with a 6-4 overall record. Grant sits just one game back at 5-5.

CHAMPIONSHIP PICKS

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP – BENGALS vs. CHIEFS – 2:00 p.m.

The AFC Championship will feature the Chiefs and the Bills and you can watch the game on KELO-TV on Sunday afternoon.

As for the picks, Sean and Grant are siding with the Chiefs, while Tanner is picking the Bengals.

The game is very tough to predict as both teams are playing really good football right now, but will it be the Bengals defense or the Chiefs offense that comes away victorious on Sunday.

That battle will be key. Can the Bengals slow down Patrick Mahomes? If they can, Cincinnati will certainly have a chance.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP – 49ERS vs. RAMS – 5:30 p.m.

The Rams and 49ers will cross paths for the third time this season. San Francisco has won the last six matchups against the Rams.

That is a big reason Grant and Tanner went with the Rams. It’s not easy to beat a good time twice in a season, but it’s certainly tough to beat a good team three times in one season.

The Rams are also looking really good in postseason play. Yes, they nearly blew a large lead against the Buccaneers, but they still won on the road, against Tom Brady, in the playoffs. They also cruised past the Cardinals.

On the other side, you have the 49ers who have had to grind out two tight victories. San Francisco earned a narrow win over the Cowboys in Dallas and then over the Packers in Green Bay. Can they do it again in Los Angeles?

The Rams high powered offense against the 49ers strong defense. That’s the matchup to keep an eye on come Sunday.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The fans were 3-0 in the Wild Card Round, but they, like Sean and Grant, went 0-4 in the Divisional Round. The fans sit at 3-4 with just three games left to pick.

AFC Championship – Bengals at Chiefs

