PREVIEW: USD women meet Oregon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KELO) — The USD women earned the automatic qualifying bid for the Summit League, following their Summit League championship. The #11 Coyotes will meet #6 Oregon on Monday, March 22 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think having players who have, been a part of this environment before, even though it is different this year, but it is incredibly valuable,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I think they understand that there is a time and place where we are going to have a great deal of fun and then there is a time and a place where we are going to work.”

USD Coyotes – 2021 Summit League Champions

The USD women enter Monday’s contest with a 19-5 overall record and a 12-2 Summit League record.

The Coyotes have relied on a combination of smart offense and strong defense this season. USD had the best scoring offense and defense in the Summit League this season, but are nationally ranked offensively as the 30 best team at 75.3 points per game.

The Coyotes have a talented trio of players who are averaging 14 points or more per contest.

Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb (16.2) and Liv Korngable (14.7) are combining for an impressive 51 points per game.

USD women preparing to meet Omaha in the Summit League Championship

Sjerven has still been a large key to the Coyotes success as she is averaging 17.1 points and a Summit League best 9.2 rebounds per contest. Sjerven’s defensive prowess is the unmatched in the conference, earning her Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Honors.

Come Monday’s contest, Sjerven and the Coyote defense will have their hands full.

The Oregon Ducks average 73.1 points per game this season and they feature five players that score 9 points or more per game.

However, it appears one of those five players won’t be playing Monday as Oregon’s freshman guard, Te-Hina Paopao is dealing with an injury. Paopao has started 19 games and is scoring 10.2 points per game.

Despite her absence, the Yotes will still have their hands full attempting to handle the size of Oregon. The Ducks feature 6’5 forward, Nyara Sabally, 6’4 forward, Angela Dugalic, 6’6 forward, Lydia Giomi and 6’7 forward, Sedona Prince.

“Unless we grow, I don’t think we match up all that well against them and so finding ways to limit their scoring opportunities is going to be important to us,” Plitzuweit said. “That will be a challenge, but a great challenge that we face is trying to keep them off the glass at the same time and find ways to kind of, ideally get the ball around the rim and score it, but again, that’s a challenge with their size.”

USD’s main post players are Sjervern at 6’3 and then Natalie Mazurek (6’2), Allison Peplowski (6’1) and Jeniah Ugofsky at 5’11.

“There’s nothing we can do about that. They’re big and we’re no so big,” Lamb said. “We’ve got a couple of kids, that will maybe give them a challenge, but there is not much I’m doing with a 6’7 kid. We played South Carolina who has the size and obviously they don’t play the same, they’re two different teams, but we’ve seen the size before.”

“We’re lucky enough to have Aspen (Williston) is practice who is like 6’5 and she’s pretty long and athletic,” Sjerven said. “So practicing against her and even practicing against Pep and Natalie, they’re physical post players who may not be as tall, but they make up for their height with their physicality.”

The battle of the boards will be key for an undersized Yotes team.

USD huddles in their Summit League semifinal win over NDSU

The Ducks have been led by Sabally who is leading the team in scoring and rebounds with 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds a contest.

Offensively, both teams focus on getting quality looks and the proof is in the two teams shooting percentages.

USD sits 31 in the country with a 44.9 shooting percentage, while Oregon sits a few spots back at 37, averaging 44.7%.

“The way they can score it efficiently. They can score it inside, they can score it outside, they shoot the ball extremely, extremely well,” Plitzuweit said.

Each team has an advantage when looking at each of the next two categories, three-pointers and free throws.

Oregon averages 7.5 made three-pointers per contest and are shooting those three’s at an efficient percentage of 35.5%, which is 36 best in the country. USD is shooting at 33% from beyond the arch.

Coyote bench celebrates a made shot in the Summit League Championship

The Coyotes distinct advantage on the offensive side is at the free throw line. USD is shooting 73.5% at the line to Oregon’s 69.7%, but that’s not the eye opening difference.

That main attention catcher at the line, is the number of makes and attempts by each team.

Team Free Throws Made Free Throws Attempted Free Throws Made Per Game USD Coyotes 336 457 14 Oregon Ducks 184 264 8.8 Free Throw Stats by team

The Coyotes have played three more games, which can account for some of the difference. However, the biggest difference is free throws attempted per game as USD attempts more than 7 free throws more per contest.

The final stat to look at is turnovers, which both teams take a lot of pride in.

Oregon is number 12 in the country for turnovers per game at 11.8 turnovers, however the Yotes are even one step better.

USD is the fifth best team in the nation allowing just 11.2 turnovers a contest.

YOTES ENTER ON WIN STREAK

USD enters Monday’s contest as one of the hottest teams in the tournaments, having won their last nine contests, but the same can’t be said for Oregon.

The Ducks have lost five of their last six games, with their lone win coming against USC (11-12), a team that didn’t reach the NCAA tournament.

Monday’s contest will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. and the game will be played in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas.

