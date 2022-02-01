VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men will play host to SDSU who sits atop the Summit League standings, as the Coyotes look to respond to an earlier season loss to the Jacks.

USD has faced their share of adversity, as they played four games in an eight day stretch.

“It’s something I’ve never gone through before. It’s a lot and when you travel, guys are missing school and they’ve got a lot of work to catch up on. It’s been tough,” USD head coach Todd Lee said.

Now the Coyotes will prepare to play in-state rival SDSU, who they lost to back on January 8, 84-65. This time around it should look differently as USD will have nearly their entire roster healthy.

“We’re going to have a week to prepare. We’re much healthier and we’ve won six of seven and as we talked about, the only loss is against North Dakota State in overtime,” Lee said. “So, I think our guys are confident.”

USD started 0-3 in conference play. They’ve won six of their last seven to improve to 6-4. They sit fourth in the standings.

The SDSU men are 11-0 in conference play following three wins in the past week, including a narrow win over NDSU and UND.

“I’m proud of our guys for honestly, how we’ve dealt with some adversity. To be honest with you, I don’t feel like we’ve played our best basketball the last week or so, but we were able to find some other ways to win and overcome us not shooting as well as we have for most of the season,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “So we had to find another way to win with some toughness and getting stops, was really nice to see for our team.”

SDSU’s 11-0 conference start is the best in team history. Their previous best was 5-0.

The Jackrabbits shoot the three better than any other team in the country at 45%, however the last two games have seen SDSU convert just six from beyond the arch.

“When you play a team for that second time through, they have a little bit better understand of what it feels like out on the court,” Henderson said. “I do think teams are certainly trying to take away our shots from the arch a little bit more too.”

USD will look to hand SDSU their first loss of the season, while the Jackrabbits are seeking a 12-0 start to the Summit League.

“They’re a really easy team to prepare for, but they’re just an extremely difficult team to play,” Lee said. “They do a really good job of keeping it simple. They space the floor as well as anybody in the country. Obviously, shooting the three, they do that better or as well as anybody in the country.”

“I think we need to rebound it at a high level. Do I think we need to guard the arch? Of course I think we need to guard the arch,” Henderson said. “I think their guys are shooting it as confidentially as they have all year. It’s going to be a big part of the game, but I still feel like toughness plays, really when it comes to rivalry games, are a big part of it.”

SDSU and USD will cross paths on Saturday in Vermillion. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.