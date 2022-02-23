SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School State Wrestling Tournament returns to Sioux Falls for three full days of action, starting on Thursday, February 24 and running through Saturday, February 26.

WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Date Time Event Thursday, Feb. 24 9 a.m. 1st Round, Quarterfinal, 1st Round Consolation & 2nd Round Consolation Matches Friday, Feb. 25 9 a.m. Semifinal, 3rd Round Consolation, 4th Round Consolation Friday, Feb. 25 3 p.m. Place Matches, followed by Championship Matches Saturday, Feb. 26 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Team Duals, followed by Semifinal and Championship Duals

The individual portion of the tournament will start on Thursday and conclude Friday night with the championships.

Saturday will be the Team Dual championships. KELOLAND News will have coverage of all three days from the state tournament.

INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Hundreds of wrestlers will make their way to Sioux Falls this weekend, representing nearly 90 different schools from across the state of South Dakota.

You can view information about the tournament by visiting the SDHSAA Tournament Page on Track Wrestling.

GIRLS BRACKETS

On the girls side, a team will be crowed as the Individual Team Champion for the first time ever. Pierre and Canton each have ten girls who have qualified. Harrisburg and Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda each have seven.

Canton and Pierre each have a wrestler competing in each weight class. The C-Hawks’ Carlee Laubach (170) owns a perfect 31-0 record. Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland (132) sits at 34-3.

Here is a look at each of the Weight Class Brackets, starting with the girls:

GIRLS 106

Courtesy: SDHSAA Track Wrestling

GIRLS 113

GIRLS 120

GIRLS 126

GIRLS 132

GIRLS 142

GIRLS 154

GIRLS 170

GIRLS 190

GIRLS 285

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS BRACKETS

Canton is the four time defending champion in class ‘B’. The C-Hawks had two individual state champions and four state runner-ups.

Canton had 13 wrestlers qualify for state. One in each weight class except for the 113 pound class.

Winner Area has finished runner-up each of the past four state tournaments. This year they bring 11 wrestlers to Sioux Falls, including two undefeated wrestlers in Kaden Keiser (145) and Riley Orel (160).

CLASS ‘B’ 106

CLASS ‘B’ 113

CLASS ‘B’ 120

CLASS ‘B’ 126

CLASS ‘B’ 132

CLASS ‘B’ 138

CLASS ‘B’ 145

CLASS ‘B’ 152

CLASS ‘B’ 160

CLASS ‘B’ 170

CLASS ‘B’ 182

CLASS ‘B’ 195

CLASS ‘B’ 220

CLASS ‘B’ 285

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS BRACKETS

Brandon Valley is the defending champion in Class ‘A’ and they’re in position to repeat! The Lynx have 14 wrestlers in this year’s tournament, which is one for every class.

The Lynx have three top-seeded wrestlers including Trason Oehme (132), Alex Mentzer (138) and Navarro Schunke (285).

Rapid City Stevens won the state title in 2019 and 2020, but fell runner-up last year.

The Raiders have 13 wrestlers headed east to Sioux Falls, including two top-seeded wrestlers in Corbin Zent (106) and Logan Graf (126).

CLASS ‘A’ 106

CLASS ‘A’ 113

CLASS ‘A’ 120

CLASS ‘A’ 126

CLASS ‘A’ 132

CLASS ‘A’ 138

CLASS ‘A’ 145

CLASS ‘A’ 152

CLASS ‘A’ 160

CLASS ‘A’ 170

CLASS ‘A’ 182

CLASS ‘A’ 195

CLASS ‘A’ 220

CLASS ‘A’ 285

DUAL TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY

The Dual Tournament Championships will be on Saturday, February 26. They’ll start at 11 a.m. with the quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship will follow.

Pierre and Canton won the Dual Championships in 2021, but it’s Brandon Valley and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes who enter as the top seeds.

CLASS ‘A’ MATCHES

Quarterfinal Matches #1 Brandon Valley vs. #8 Brookings #4 Pierre vs. #5 Harrisburg #2 Rapid City Stevens vs. #7 Sturgis Brown #3 Watertown vs. #6 Tea Area

CLASS ‘B’ MATCHES

Quarterfinal Matches #1 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes vs. #8 Philip #4 Canton vs. #5 Redfield Area #2 Winner Area vs. #7 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon #3 Kingsbury County vs. #6 Parkston

The duals will be played in a tournament format. Three dual victories will equal a Dual State Tournament Championship.