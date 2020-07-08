PREVIEW: KELOLAND.com Games of the Week July 10-11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND.com will feature a trio of games starting on Friday, July 10 and concluding with a three team double header on Saturday, July 11.

The first game will feature an amateur baseball in town rivalry between the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks.

The two teams met back on June 21, when the Wood Ducks earned an 8-3 win.

Both teams have each won two games in a row entering Friday’s contest, and the game on Friday will decide who starts a three game win streak.

There will also be livestream fireworks on Friday night as they will be shot off following the conclusion of the game.

This weekend’s livestreams will wrap up with a three team double header in Lennox starting Saturday morning.

The first game will feature the Brookings Bandits and Lennox Post 174. First pitch will be around 11:00 a.m.

The last time Brookings and Lennox met was June 14 when the Bandits earned a 12-1 win over Lennox.

The second game on Saturday will follow the first game and start around 1:15 p.m.

Brookings will cross paths with the Sioux Falls Bulls.

The Bulls enter Saturday’s contest with a 16-4 record as they have won eight of their last nine.

Friday’s action will start around 7:30 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch this weekend’s action by clicking on the link below:

You can learn more about the livestream process and how games reach the air by visiting the story below: