PREVIEW: Harrisburg’s high powered offense vs. Washington’s stingy defense

HARRISBURG S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a battle of 11AAA’s top scoring offense vs. the second best scoring defense, when Washington and Harrisburg cross paths in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Washington earned a 24-0, shutout win over O’Gorman in Saturday’s Presidents Bowl. It’s the first shutout for the Warriors in 23 games.

“It was very exciting for the staff, players and everybody involved. It didn’t start without some adversity off the bat as they returned the opening kick-off to the twenty,” Washington head coach Ryan Evans said. “After that though, the defense settled in.”

“They’re a tough physical football team. They played O’Gorman very, very well in the Presidents Bowl. There defense is going to fly around,” Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said.

The Warriors allowed 17 points in their first two quarters of play this season. Since then, Washington has allowed just one offensive touchdown in ten quarters.

“Let’s keep our focus, let’s keep our hunger. Don’t be satisfied with playing well once,” Evans said. “We played to where we think we can play each and every week and now we need to build on that and that’s been their focus since Saturday.”

Now the Warriors will prepare for their toughest test as they face 11AAA’s top-ranked team, Harrisburg, who is fresh off their closest win… a 35-27 win over Lincoln.

“We played okay against Lincoln. We’re going to have to play a lot better this week and make a lot less mistakes,” White said.

The Tigers possess the state’s top scoring offense as they are scoring 45 points per contest.

“They have a very good screen game, very good passing game, very good running game, so we need to as a defense, we need to figure out, what do we exactly want to take away and kind of limit them and kind of put them in some adverse situations that they’re not used to,” Evans said.

It’s homecoming week for Harrisburg, but that won’t take their focus from football.

“They’re a good team this year. We’re going to have a big test at hand and we’ve got to stay focused the entire week,” Harrisburg quarterback Jacob Knuth said. “It’s our homecoming so, we’ve got to stay focused and get a lot of good preparation in.”

“This group is very poised and they learn from that and they’re ready to go, I know that. It’s homecoming week, there’s a lot of excitement around,” White said. “Being 3-0 is a big thing, but we understand that 1-0 every week is more important.”

The Tigers and Warriors will cross paths on Friday in Harrisburg. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.