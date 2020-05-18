PREVIEW: Congressional town hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people throughout KELOLAND. Monday at 7 p.m. central time, South Dakota’s congressional delegation will be taking part in a Town Hall Special Report on KELOLAND TV.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Representative Dusty Johnson will be answering your questions. We’ll be asking our lawmakers what they’re doing in Washington to bring help to South Dakotans, in our hour-long special.

You can watch on KELOLAND TV, on KELOLAND.com or our KELOLAND News App. Follow KELOLAND News on Twitter as we live tweet the Congressmen’s answers.

