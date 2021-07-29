PREVIEW: Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament – July 31 – Aug. 3

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament returns on Friday, July 30 as eight teams will make their way to Groton.

2021 Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament Bracket

This year’s state tournament field features Tabor Post 183, Big Stone City Post 229, Vermillion Post 1, Redfield Post 92, Winner/Colome Post 169, Madison Post 25, Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 and Groton Post 39.

REGION 1 – BIG STONE CITY POST 229

Post 229 finished the 2021 season with an 8-16 record, according to their gamechanger team site.

Big Stone City got hot at the right time of the season as they went 3-0 in the Region 1B tournament to advance to the state tournament.

A win over Sisseton was followed by back-to-back wins over Castlewood/Clear Lake which qualified them for a trip to Groton.

Big Stone City has found some success on offense as they are scoring nearly four runs per contest this season. However, over the past five games, Post 229 is scoring more than seven runs per contest.

Defensively, Big Stone has seen some struggles throughout the year as they are allowing nearly seven runs per game to their opponent. That number, however, has gone down over the past couple of weeks as they have allowed their opponents to score less than four runs per game over the past five contests.

Post 229 played five games this season against teams in this year’s state tournament. Big Stone fell to Redfield three times and twice to Lake Norden/Badger Post 260.

Sunday, June 20 Redfield Post 92 11 Big Stone Post 229 0 Tuesday, June 22 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 16 Big Stone Post 229 2 Friday, June 25 Redfield Post 92 10 Big Stone Post 229 1 Friday, June 25 Redfield Post 92 11 Big Stone Post 229 0 Friday, July 9 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 13 Big Stone Post 229 3 Big Stone results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Big Stone will open the tournament against Tabor at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

REGION 2 – MADISON POST 25

Post 25 boasts a strong 18-3 record from their 2021 campaign.

Madison won the Region 2B tournament to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Post 25 went 3-0 in tournament play with wins over Volga, Flandreau and then Volga again to claim the region title.

Post 25 has been solid on the defensive side of the ball as they are allowing just over four runs per contest to their opponents. However, Madison has been even better on the offensive side of the ball.

Madison is scoring more than 11 runs per contest this season, as they scored fifteen runs or more in five of their games this season.

With a 6.8 run scoring margin, Post 25 owns the top scoring margin in this year’s state tournament, with the next closest team begin 2.5 runs behind them (Redfield).

A win and a loss is what Post 25 recorded this season against teams that also qualified for the state tournament.

Friday, June 4 Madison Post 25 10 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 5 Thursday, June 24 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 3 Madison Post 25 2 Madison results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Madison will open the tournament against Winner/Colome Post 169. First pitch will be around noon on Friday.

REGION 3 – VERMILLION POST 1

Vermillion celebrates a walk-off hit

Vermillion also boasts a tremendous 2021 record. Post 1 closed the year with an impressive 22-4 record, including four, one-run wins in the Region 3B tournament.

Post 1 picked up one run wins over Elk Point, Tea, Lennox and Tea to advance to the state tournament.

Vermillion lost their first three games of the season, all of which were against teams from a higher classification. A loss on June 12 to Brandon Valley put their record at 5-4.

Since then, Vermillion has won 17 straight games.

Vermillion enters the tournament with the lowest runs allowed per game at just 3.5 runs over their 26 game season.

Five of their 29 games were shutout performances this season.

Offensively, they’ve been strong as well as Post 1 has scored 200 runs this season or 7.7 runs per contest.

Monday, July 5 Vermillion Post 1 4 Tabor Post 183 3 Thursday, July 15 Vermillion Post 1 5 Tabor Post 183 2 Vermillion results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Post 1 has played just two games against other class ‘B’ state tournament qualifiers this season. Vermillion earned two wins over Tabor in July.

Vermillion will open the evening session on Friday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m. against Redfield Post 92.

REGION 4 – TABOR POST 183

Tabor played 27 games this summer and earned an impressive 18-9 record.

Post 183 took the quick way to advance to the state tournament as they picked up a win over Alexandria and then back-to-back wins over Salem to advance to the state tournament.

Tabor owns the second-best defensive runs per game in the state tournament as they are allowing just 4 runs per contest to their opponents.

Post 183 had an impressive six shutouts this season.

Offensively, Tabor has been no slouch either. Post 183 scored 214 runs this season for an impressive average of eight runs a game.

Saturday, June 26 Tabor Post 183 9 Winner/Colome Post 169 7 Thursday, July 1 Vermillion Post 1 4 Tabor Post 183 3 Thursday, July 15 Vermillion Post 1 5 Tabor Post 183 2 Tabor results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Post 183 has played three games against other state tournament qualifying teams.

A win over Winner/Colome was followed by back-to-back narrow losses to Vermillion.

Tabor will play in the tournament’s first game as they cross paths with Big Stone City. First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m.

REGION 5 – LAKE NORDEN/BADGER POST 260

Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 is in the 2021 state tournament, following an impressive 4-0 performance in the Region 5B Tournament.

Wins over Colton (20-4), Clark/Willow Lake (9-2), Hartford/Humboldt (9-0 & 6-1) led Post 260 to the state tournament.

The key to Lake Norden’s success in the tournament was a combination of strong pitching, mixed with timely hitting.

Post 260 posted an impressive 44 runs in the four games (11 per game).

Jackson Noem led the way for Lake Norden/Badger in the region tournament as he batted .500 (6-12) with five singles, one double, five runs scored and just one strikeout.

Matthew Steffensen (.455), Cameron Thue (.444), Cristhian Rodreguez (.429) and Carson Pedersen (.375) contributed heavily as well. The four all batted above .300 and added a combined 15 hits, 11 runs batted in and 12 runs scored for the tournament.

Post 260 allowed just 7 runs in the regional tournament.

Jackson Noem led the way again as he threw 8.1 innings and allowed zero runs on just two hits and one walk. He struck out 13 of a possible 25.

Dawson Noem (.000 ERA) and Nicholai Arbach (.000 ERA) combined to throw 12.2 innings allowing zero earned runs (3 unearned), five hits and 25 strikeouts.

Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 will face the host team, Groton Post 39 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

REGION 6 – REDFIELD POST 92

Redfield Post 92 had a tough road to the state tournament as they had to play seven games and win six of those games just to punch their ticket to Groton.

Redfield opened the tournament with a 10-6 win over Groton, but then fell 13-11 to Mobridge Post 4.

That sent Post 92 to the loser’s bracket where they would have to reach the tournament the hard way.

Redfield rattled off three straight wins over WIN, Groton and Wessington Springs, clinching their spot in the Region 6B Championship.

From there, the Post 92 offense took over as they outscored Mobridge 22-8 in two games to send Redfield to the state tournament.

Redfield ran into some struggles on the defensive side of the ball in the regional tournament. Post 92 allowed 5.4 per game over that seven game stretch.

One of the bright spots on offense was pitcher, Christian DeYoung, who threw 10.2 innings in the tournament and allowed just three earned runs for a 1.969 ERA.

However, the Post 92 offense came to life in the regional tournament as they post nearly ten runs per contest.

Camden Osborn led the way for Post 92 with his .385 batting average (10-26). He added ten hits, one of which was a double. He also knocked in six runs batted in, while scoring nine times.

Seth Siebrecht (.364), Keaton Rohlfs (.333), Peyton Osborn (.320), Chrsitian DeYoung (.316) and Eric Salmen (.300) all posted a .300 batting average or higher in the tournament. The five also added a combined 35 hits and 38 runs.

One name to watch for this weekend is pitcher/infielder Peyton Osborn. Despite posting a 6.682 ERA in the region tournament, Osborn is still Redfield’s number one and go-to pitcher.

Redfield will open the tournament’s first evening session on Friday, July 30 against Vermillion. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m., following the opening ceremonies.

REGION 7 – WINNER/COLOME POST 169

Winner/Colome finished the season 14-7 and advanced to the state tournament with a narrow 6-5 win over Platte-Geddes in the if-necessary game of the Region 7B Tournament.

Offense has been the main source of wins for Post 169. Winner/Colome has posted double-digit runs in seven of their games this season as they’re scoring more than eight runs per contest this season.

The other side of the ball has been solid for Winner/Colome as well. They are allowing opponents to score nearly five runs per game, but that total has been lower recently.

Since the calendar turned to July, Post 169 has shaved a run per game from opponents as they are allowing just 4 per contest.

Saturday, June 26 Tabor Post 183 9 Winner/Colome Post 169 7 Winner/Colome results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Post 169 played just one state tournament qualifier this season and that resulted in a 9-7 loss to Tabor.

Winner/Colome will meet Madison Post 25 in their opening-round game on Friday. Game time is set for 30 minutes after game one (10 a.m.)

HOST TEAM – GROTON POST 39

Groton Post 39 earned the trip to the state tournament as the 2021 State Tournament Host.

Post 39 finished the season with a 15-14 record with their offense leading the way. They scored 33 more runs than any other team in the state tournament, posting an impressive 266 runs this season (9.2 per game).

Five Groton batters have led the way this season as Alex Morris (.388), Brodyn DeHoet (.327), Darien Shabazz (.324), Chandler Larson (.316) and Pierce Kettering (.308) all batted over .300.

Morris led the team in hits (26), singles (18), homeruns (2), runs batted in (19), walks (12) and on-base percentage (.488).

Defensively, Groton has had their ups and downs as they are giving up nearly six runs per contest to their opponents.

Chandler Larson and Morris have led the way, throwing a total of 62.1 innings.

Larson leads the team with an impressive .913 earned run average, while striking out 24 and walking just 8.

Morris isn’t far behind with a solid 2.847 ERA, which is followed closely by Peyton Johnson’s 3.973 ERA.

Wednesday, May 26 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 14 Groton Post 39 4 Thursday, June 10 Redfield Post 92 8 Groton Post 39 2 Wednesday, June 30 Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 5 Groton Post 39 1 Thursday, July 14 Redfield Post 92 11 Groton Post 39 0 Wednesday, July 21 Redfield Post 92 10 Groton Post 39 6 Thursday, July 22 Redfield Post 92 6 Groton Post 39 5 Groton results vs. state tournament qualifiers

Post 39 has played six games against state tournament qualifiers and despite some close contests, Groton lost all six games. However, they should be familiar with a few opponents at the state tournament.

Groton’s first game will be against Lake Norden/Badger Post 260 on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after game 3 (5 p.m.)

A TALENTED TOURNAMENT FIELD

Similar to many other seasons, the state tournament field is loaded with talent.

The first round features several tough games, but I see Tabor, Vermillion, Madison and Lake Norden/Badger earning first round wins. One thing to remember, however, is that the first round games are stacked perfectly that most of them should be close and that any team could walk away with a win on Friday.

Going forward, I see Vermillion and Madison earning narrow wins to advance to Game 11 (Sunday around 5) in the 2-0 game.

This game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com and should be one of the top battles of this year’s state tournament. However, Vermillion is my pick to advance to 3-0.

The final four teams are Tabor, Madison, Winner/Colome and Vermillion and my pick to win the class ‘B’ state tournament is… Vermillion.

There are several teams that could walk away with the state tournament, but I think Post 1 will be the team to claim this year’s state title.

KELOLAND.COM COVERAGE

Four, possibly five, games will be featured on KELOLAND.com from the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Date Time Game Sunday, August 1 Around 5:00 p.m. Game 11 Monday, August 2 5:00 p.m. Game 12 Monday, August 2 Around 7:30 p.m. Game 13 Tuesday, August 3 1:00 p.m. Game 14 Tuesday August 3 Around 4 p.m. If Necessary – Game 15

The first game to stream on KELOLAND.com will be on Sunday around 5:00 p.m. That game will feature the lone unbeaten teams in the tournament field.

Both of Monday’s contests will be featured on KELOLAND.com including the 5 p.m. game that will be a win or go home scenario.

This game will be a loser’s bracket contest with the winner heading to Championship Tuesday and the loser heading home.

That game will be followed by Game 13 which will feature an unbeaten team and a loser’s bracket team.

All of Tuesday’s action will also be streamed on KELOLAND.com with the first game set for 1:00 p.m. If there is an unbeaten team remaining, that game would be the championship, if not, it’ll be the semifinals.

Coverage of the tournament will begin on Sunday, August 1 and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.