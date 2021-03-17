PREVIEW: Class ‘B’ boys basketball state tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘B’ boys basketball state tournament returns March 18-20 as the 12 game tournament will be played in Wachs Arena, inside the Barnett Center on the campus of Northern State University.

The 2021 state tournament will have a bit of a different look as there will be limited attendance, social distancing and much more.

This year’s tournament will feature De Smet, Canistota, White River, Viborg-Hurley, Lyman, Dell Rapids St. Mary, Aberdeen Christian and Lower Brule.

Here is a look at this years tournament:

#1 DE SMET BULLDOGS – 19-1

De Smet enters their third straight class ‘B’ state tournament and their second straight as the top-seeded team.

Thursday will mark the 23 state tournament appearance for the Bulldogs as they’ll look to win their sixth state title in school history.

The Bulldogs are led by a balanced offense featuring six players that score at seven points or more per game including Kalen Garry (22.9 ppg), Rett Osthus (10.7 ppg), Cody Cavanaugh, Ethan McCune, Tory Holland and Damon Wilkinson.

Defense has been key for De Smet as they are allowing just 42.3 points per game to their opponents.

The Bulldogs have found their biggest success in the first half of games where they’re scoring more than 36 points in those halves. That 36 is compared to their opponents who are only averaging just 19 points in the first half.

Load the Bus ! It is Time !

De Smet will meet Lower Brule in the quarterfinal round at 12:00 (noon). Thursday’s contest will be the first time the Bulldogs and Sioux have met this season.

#2 CANISTOTA HAWKS – 18-2

The Canistota Hawks check in as the number two seed in the tournament as they bring their 18-2 record to Aberdeen.

The Hawks are making their second straight state tournament appearance, if you include the 2020 COVID-19 season, which I do.

This will be the eighth time Canistota participates in the class ‘B’ state tournament and they’ll look to win their first title in 63 years (1958).

The Hawks come in having won their last ten games including a 43-34 win over Wessington Springs in the SoDak 16.

Three Canistota players are averaging more than ten points per game including senior Chase Merrill (17.3), senior Tyce Ortman (16.1) and junior Isiah Robertson (10.2).

Defense is a key for the Hawks as they are allowing just 44 points per contest.

Canistota will meet #7 Aberdeen Christian in the quarter-finals at 5:00 p.m.

#3 WHITE RIVER TIGERS – 14-5

The three seed this weekend will be White River who glides into the tournament with a 14-5 record. The Tigers will look to win their sixth state championship in school history.

2021 will be White River’s 20 time in a state tournament, including their 16 straight time qualifying for the class ‘B’ state tournament.

White River hadn’t missed a trip to Aberdeen since 2006 until the COVID-19 cancelled tournament of 2020.

Since 2006, the Tigers have won four state championships, while finishing runner-up twice.

White River enters the tournament as the highest scoring team of the eight teams as the Tigers are scoring more than 73 points per contest.

White River has been led standout sophomore, Joe Sayler who has been leading the team in scoring all season. He even landed as the KELOLAND.com top play of the week back in January, while also earning the number three play of the month.

White River will meet #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

#4 VIBORG-HURLEY COUGARS – 14-5

Viborg-Hurley rolls into the state tournament with a 14-5 record as they are looking to win their first state championship in school history.

Viborg as a school made back-to-back state tournaments in 2009 and 2010, but their highest finish with third place. Hurley on the other hand reached five state tournaments prior to the merging of the two schools, including a state championship in 2007.

The two schools merged in 2011 and were forced to move to class ‘A’ where they earned a runner-up finish. Since then, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars have found state tournament success with four appearances and two more runner-up finishes.

Viborg-Hurley has been led this season by a handful of players including their leading scorer, Gradee Sherman.

In their SoDak 16 win over Corsica-Stickney, the Cougars had four players who scored at least nine points including Eli Boomgarden (22), Sherman (21), Grant Mikkelsen (9) and Hayden Gilbert (9).

Viborg-Hurley will meet #5 Lyman at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

#5 LYMAN RAIDERS – 16-4

The Lyman Raiders are back in the state tournament for the first time in 25 years. The Raiders have won three state tournaments in school history, but haven’t claimed the crown in 31 years (1990).

Lyman is yet another talented defensive team as the Raiders are allowing less than 45 points a game.

Offensively, the Raiders are scoring nearly 60 points a game, but have plenty of height to rely on.

Lyman has five players over the height of 6’2″ including their leading scorer Toby Estes. The standout, junior leads the Raiders by averaging a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

The Raiders advanced to the state tournament with a 49-34 defensive win over Faith.

Lyman will meet Viborg-Hurley at 2:15 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.

#6 DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY – 16-4

Dell Rapids St. Mary will return to Aberdeen this weekend following a 16-year drought. The Cardinals are also searching for their first state championship since 2004.

St. Mary has reached five state tournaments in the past, including three runner-up finishes.

And we are off! Thanks for the blessing Father Stevens. #OneGoal

The Cardinals enter the state tournament as the third highest scoring team of the eight teams as they are scoring nearly 67 points a game.

Dell Rapids St. Mary has been led by senior Connor Libis who is the team’s leading scorer. Along with that, Libis is currently third in all-time scoring in South Dakota history at 2,660.

Ashaun Roach-Valandra and Sam Palmer are two more seniors that make large contributions to the Cardinals on a game-by-game basis.

St. Mary just may be one of the more experienced teams when it comes to games as they have eight seniors and five juniors.

Dell Rapids St. Mary picked up a 58-51 win over region 4 rival Elkton-Lake Benton in the SoDak 16 to advance to the state tournament.

The Cardinals will face #3 White River on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

#7 ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS – 15-4

Aberdeen Christian has been flying under the radar in 2020-2021 as they built a strong 15-4 regular season campaign.

The Knights started just 1-2, but have since won 18 of their last 20 games to advance to the state tournament.

Despite a strong regular season, the Knights had to face a talented Platte-Geddes in the SoDak 16 and they would pick up a 55-43 win, playing the exact way they have all season.

FINAL: @ACS_Athletics 55 @PGMBB1 43. @KELOSports



Knights reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 10, 2021

Offensively, Aberdeen Christian hasn’t been off the charts as they are scoring a state tournament low, 56 points per game.

However, they have been off the charts when it comes to their defense as they have the best scoring defense of the eight teams in this year’s tournament. The Knights are allowing just under 41 points per game.

Aberdeen Christian reached their first state tournament in school history when they qualified in 2020. That was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Knights marched right back into the class ‘B’ state qualifying list in 2021.

The Knights will meet #2 Canistota on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. in their first ever state tournament game.

#8 LOWER BRULE SIOUX – 13-7

Lower Brule is state bound for the second time in school history. The Sioux reached the state title game back in 2018 and now they are back on the class’s biggest stage.

The Sioux have hung their hat on their tremendous offense this season as they enter the state tournament with the second best scoring offense of the eight teams in the class.

Lower Brule is scoring 69 points a game, however in their SoDak 16 upset win over Potter County, the Sioux posted an impressive 80 points, which was the most of any time in the class ‘B’ SoDak 16.

FINAL: #13 Lower Brule #4 80 Potter County 72. @KELOSports

The guard play of the Sioux is a strength, though one of the players their opponents respect the most is junior, forward Keshaume Thigh.

“Lower Brule has got a really good team. They have three guards that can really put points on the board,” De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said. “Keshaume Thigh is just a great, all-around basketball player. He’s about 6’3″, he’s long and he can shoot the three or go to the basket, plus he blocks a lot of shots.”

The Sioux will have their hands full however as they meet the top-seeded De Smet Bulldogs. That game will tip-off the tournament on Thursday, March 18 at noon.

