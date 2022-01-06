Preview: A step-by-step guide to DOH at-home COVID-19 testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in South Dakota and a national emphasis being placed on at-home testing, KELOLAND News is talking a look at the South Dakota Department of Health’s process for offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 tests.

Starting next week, you’ll be able to follow along as we take you through the process, showing you how to request a test and fill out the forms, taking you along to our virtual visit with a testing technician, and sharing with you the results when they come in.

Be sure to follow along next week on KELOLAND.com to get an in-depth explanation of how the state-provided tests work, and how you can get one.