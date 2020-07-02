President Trump says Mount Rushmore fireworks will be a ‘display like few people have seen’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump is getting excited for the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

In remarks he gave at the Spirit of America Showcase on Thursday at The White House, President Trump highlighted his trip to South Dakota and Mount Rushmore. He said: “We’re going to have a tremendous evening. It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen. It’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to be beautiful.”

He credited himself for allowing the fireworks display to return to the national memorial.

“They’ve been wanting to do that for years — fireworks. They used to do it many years ago, and, for some reason, they were unable or unallowed to do it. They just weren’t allowed to do it. And I opened it up, and we’re going to have a tremendous July 3rd. And then we’re coming back here, celebrating the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C.”

The display took place for 12 years, but was halted in 2009 because of the Black Hills pine beetle infestation, which raised forest fire concerns.

A 66-page document released from the Department of the Interior in February shows the environmental concerns around the fireworks.

Trump’s remarks on the fireworks start at the 10:15 mark in the video linked below.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump at Spirit of America Showcase https://t.co/xLIniJuTLs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020

