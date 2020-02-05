President Trump delivers State of the Union amid impeachment trial, South Dakota delegation reacts

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from right, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, wait as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO/AP) — In a unique event in American history President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address in front of Senators serving as jurors, some House representatives serving as the prosecution, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court serving as the judge and Trump as the defense.

Both parties applaud Guaidó at State of Union

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 08:46 PM CST

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido listens as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó helped usher in a rare moment of unity at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Democrats and Republicans applauded Tuesday night as Guaidó stood as Trump called him the legitimate president of the South American nation.

Guaidó is the leader of the opposition-led National Assembly in Venezuela. He was a last-minute surprise invited guest of Trump’s.

The U.S. and more than 50 other nations believe the 2018 reelection of President Nicolás Maduro was illegitimate and say Guaidó should be considered president under the Venezuelan constitution. Trump in his speech called Maduro a “tyrant.”

Interior secretary is the designated survivor

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 08:32 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is the designated survivor for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

The designation refers to the practice of ensuring that one Cabinet secretary does not attend the annual speech in case of a national emergency or devastating tragedy.

The designated survivor would lead the government if other officials are killed or incapacitated.

Bernhardt was named interior secretary last year, replacing Ryan Zinke, who resigned.

Awkward moment between Trump, Pelosi at speech

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 08:25 PM CST

President Donald Trump turns after handing copies of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Did President Donald Trump decline to shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand?

At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi gave a look.

The speaker led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter. The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.

Limbaugh is guest of Trump’s for State of Union

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 08:19 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is an honored guest of President Donald Trump’s for his State of the Union address.

Limbaugh was seated next to first lady Melania Trump in the congressional gallery for Tuesday’s speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

According to multiple news reports, Trump informed news anchors earlier Tuesday that he will bestow Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months. That is the highest civilian honor in the nation.

Venezuelan leader Guaidó a guest at Trump speech

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 08:13 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night on Capitol Hill.

The invitation comes as Guaidó has been trying to win face time with Trump, his most important international ally. Guaidó’s visit to Miami on Saturday rounded out a two-week world tour that took him first to Colombia, then across Europe and Canada, where he held meetings seeking more international help to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Venezuela has been a top priority in Latin America for the Trump administration, which a year ago was the first among 60 governments to throw its weight behind Guaidó.

Democratic women wear white for Trump’s speech

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 07:58 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is lit for television ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, and members of Congress are showing off their priorities.

Many Democratic women are wearing white Tuesday to align themselves with suffragettes a century after women won the right to vote. Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

Many Republicans got to the chamber early to snag aisle seats. The coveted positions allow them to shake hands on camera with the president as he makes his way down the aisle. This year, Trump is speaking on the eve of his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress when dealing with Ukraine.

The acquittal vote will resolve impeachment in Congress, but voters will have the final say this election year. Every member of the House, a third of the Senate and Trump himself are up for reelection.

State of the Union set to begin at 8 p.m. (CT)

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 07:55 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will tell the American people that the country has achieved a “Great American Comeback” in his State of the Union address.

That’s according to early excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday, shortly before the president was scheduled to travel across Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the address.

The speech comes after the president became the third in the nation’s history to be impeached and as his trial is still underway. But he will make the case that, despite the division, the country is better off now than four years ago and that he has kept his election promises as he makes his pitch to voters in an election year.

Trump says he will lay out a vision “where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success” and touch on issues including the economy, education, health care, trade and national defense.

He plans to say, “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

South Dakota delegation on what they expect

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 06:37 PM CST

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is bringing his wife and former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, hopes Trump will talk about helping to get farmers and ranchers back on their feet.

“I hope it’s an optimistic, strong speech, a speech that sort of focuses on the vision for the future,” Thune said.

South Dakota’s lone Congressman, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said he believes the President is ready to turn the page on impeachment and come together.

“I expect the president is going to talk about this American economy,” Johnson said. “The State of the Union is strong, we certainly feel it in South Dakota.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) expects an upbeat tone from the President, but part of the chamber may not have warm reception, especially given the impeachment trial.

“I think it will be a very cool reception from Democrats, and I’ll think he’ll have a very warm reception from Republicans as you can imagine, but that happens anyway,” Rounds said.

Several Democrats are expected to skip the address, including some presidential candidates and other liberal members of Congress.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was delivering the party’s official response. She previewed her address Tuesday by saying she would focus less on what Trump says and more on actions taken by Democrats, both in Democratic-led states and in Congress, particularly on infrastructure, health care and jobs.

“I’ll highlight the stark contrast between Democratic action and Republican inaction,” Whitmer said. “This is really about ensuring that the American people understand what Democrats stand for because I believe that American people deserve better. They deserve action.”

