Preparing for a showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Basketball fans know the end of February means March madness is just around the corner.

The Summit League is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic conference. Both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University are members.

The league hosts many different sports, but one of the biggest events is held in Sioux Falls.

This year, the Men’s and Women’s basketball championships will start on March 7, 2020.

Many organizations are involved with the preparations and planning of the Summit League Championships. One of those is the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. According to its website, the organization operates, leases and enhances sports facilities in the Sioux Falls area.

Another organization involved with the Summit League is Feeding South Dakota. It is teaming up with the league for a food fight to benefit people who need help feeding themselves and their families.

